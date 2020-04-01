QBengaluru: State Corona Count Hits 101; 12K Fake N95 Masks Seized

With 13 new cases on Tuesday, 101 people in Karnataka are confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

Three of the 13 were from a Hospet family, while two were employees of the Nanjangud pharma company which has reported 12 infections so far. One patient from Kalaburagi was identified as the wife of the physician, who treated the country’s first coronavirus fatality, a 76-year-old man who had returned from Mecca.

Kalaburagi was also the source of some respite as the daughter of the victim was discharged after treatment. She was among three people treated and discharged on Tuesday. Two patients are in ICU.

Of the 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, four had travelled abroad recently and five were primary contacts of other patients.

