QBengaluru: State Corona Count Hits 101; 12K Fake N95 Masks Seized
1. Family of Patient’s Help Among 13 Fresh Cases; State Count Hits 101
With 13 new cases on Tuesday, 101 people in Karnataka are confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.
Three of the 13 were from a Hospet family, while two were employees of the Nanjangud pharma company which has reported 12 infections so far. One patient from Kalaburagi was identified as the wife of the physician, who treated the country’s first coronavirus fatality, a 76-year-old man who had returned from Mecca.
Kalaburagi was also the source of some respite as the daughter of the victim was discharged after treatment. She was among three people treated and discharged on Tuesday. Two patients are in ICU.
Of the 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, four had travelled abroad recently and five were primary contacts of other patients.
2. 78 from Karnataka Quarantined in Connection with Nizamuddin Event
The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 31 March, said at least 78 people from Karnataka either attended or came contact with those who attended the religious congregation, hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat, in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month.
On Monday, six people from Telangana and one person from Kashmir, who had participated in the event, were pronounced dead from COVID-19.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu on Tuesday morning had said in a tweet that out of the 54 suspected cases, 13 have been traced. They are currently under quarantine and have tested negative for COVID-19.
3. K’taka Healthcare Workers to be Given Antimalarial Drug to Prevent COVID-19 Infection
Healthcare workers in Karnataka will now be given an antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease, state health department officials said.
“As per state guidelines, all health workers and contacts will be given this in the entire state. It has to be given weekly, for three weeks for family members and seven weeks for healthcare workers. We have stock for the first dose and we have put in order for large stock beyond our requirement. It will reach in a couple of days,” stated Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Dr Sudhakar during a press briefing on Tuesday evening.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the use of the antimalarial drug for individuals identified to be at a ‘high risk’ of possibly contracting coronavirus disease. This includes healthcare professionals and (currently) asymptomatic family members of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
4. CCB Police Seize Over 12,000 Fake N95 Masks in Bengaluru
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted a raid on the godown of a company where fake masks were being made with N95 seal and selling them for a higher price. Around 12,300 masks, worth Rs 20 lakh, have been seized.
Police were shocked to learn that the accused persons had already sold around 70,000 fake masks worth Rs 1.05 crore. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, the raid was conducted in the godown of ZIS Engineering, BNC Bangalore Diabetic Centre, located in second block, HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar, on Monday night.
“The accused persons had made 12,300 fake masks, which were stored in the godown and ready for dispatch to the stores. Based on a tip-off we conducted the raid,” said Patil.
5. Coronavirus: Not Everyone Needs to Wear Mask, Clarifies Karnataka Government
Putting an end to the conflict on the need of wearing a mask by those coming out of the house during the lockdown, the Health and Family Welfare Services Commissionerate has come up with an advisory stating 'everyone need not wear a mask'.
In the last few days, a major confusion was seen between the department's stance and police enforcement. The police have made it compulsory for every person who comes out to wear a mask or cover mouth and nose with a cloth.
As the enforcement got stricter in the last few days, many people were stopped on the road and were made to take off their shirt and tie it to cover half their face. The advisory issued on Tuesday did not mention the police enforcement but spoke about the departmental stores, shops, and establishments "insisting" on people to wear masks despite various circulars, communications and clarifications from the government on the issue.
