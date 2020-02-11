QBengaluru: Bidar Lawyers on Sedition Row; CM Allots Portfolios
1. School Sedition Case Divides Lawyers in Bidar as Many Condone FIR
While a primary school in Karnataka’s Bidar made national headlines for being charged with sedition after staging a play that was critical of CAA-NRC last month, a cascading effect has left lawyers, in the small north Karnataka town divided on the issue.
On 5 February, around 25 lawyers of the Bidar Bar Association reportedly attempted to get a resolution passed, stating that no lawyer should represent the arrested women and the management of Shaheen Urdu Primary School in the court. The bail plea of the parent and a teacher is up for hearing on Tuesday, 11 February, after they were remanded to judicial custody since their arrest on 30 January.
An argument reportedly broke out in the meeting when the resolution was announced, with one group opposing it and other supporting it. Unable to come to a conclusion, lawyers in the two groups agreed to go their separate ways over the sedition row.
Read the full report here
2. Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: CM Allots Portfolios to 10 Turncoats
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, 10 February, announced the portfolios for 10 newly inducted ministers in his cabinet. These Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) turncoats, who had helped the BJP to come to power, were inducted into the cabinet on 6 February. The eleventh turncoat, Mahesh Kumatahalli, is expected to get a post in one of the state-run corporations instead of a Cabinet post.
Yediyurappa has kept his promise to the turncoats and the rewards for the party loyalists are expected soon, as the BJP is planning a second round of cabinet expansion.
Read the full report here
3. Rehabilitate Those Whose Huts Were Demolished in Anti 'Bangladeshi' Drive: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to rehabilitate and provide relief measures for residents of migrant settlements in Bellandur and Whitefield in Bengaluru which were demolished over fears that Bangladeshi immigrants were staying there.
The demolitions were carried out on 18 and 19 January after police officials at the Marathahalli police station issued notices to the landowners to evict residents living in tin and tarpaulin sheds. Police then oversaw the demolition of sheds in Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabeesanahalli and Kundanahalli despite appeals from the residents.
"As it all began due to the notice issued by the police inspector, it is the state government which takes responsibility to rehabilitate the persons who lost their homes in the demolition. We direct the state government to come up with a scheme for rehabilitating the residents and for grant of interim relief," Chief Justice Abhay Oka stated.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Bandh on 13 February to Affect Travel Plans
Several organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a collective of pro-Kannada organisations, will hold a protest on 13 February demanding a major share in jobs both in the government and private sector to be given to Kannadigas. The 6 am-to-6pm bandh is likely to affect life in the city as auto rickshaw and taxi associations have extended support.
The forum is demanding the government to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report, which gives 100% reservation for Kannadigas in the non-technical departments of the private sector. The report was also submitted to the government in 1984 but none of the governments implemented it due to stiff opposition from the private companies.
(Source: Bangalore Mirror)
5. Nikhil Kumaraswamy Engaged to Former Cong Min’s Grandniece Revathi
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Anitha Kumaraswamy, got engaged to Revathi alias Ruthu in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 February.
Revathi is the grand-niece of former Karnataka Housing Minister M Krishnappa. Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019 and contested from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh. He is a film actor.
The couple wore matching clothes in gold and cream colours. Revathi wore a light peach and cream saree while Nikhil wore a sherwani. The engagement party was held at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club. The decorations at the venue were themed in white, with flowers brought in from all over Karnataka.
Read the full report here
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )