QBengaluru: Bidar Lawyers on Sedition Row; CM Allots Portfolios

While a primary school in Karnataka’s Bidar made national headlines for being charged with sedition after staging a play that was critical of CAA-NRC last month, a cascading effect has left lawyers, in the small north Karnataka town divided on the issue.

On 5 February, around 25 lawyers of the Bidar Bar Association reportedly attempted to get a resolution passed, stating that no lawyer should represent the arrested women and the management of Shaheen Urdu Primary School in the court. The bail plea of the parent and a teacher is up for hearing on Tuesday, 11 February, after they were remanded to judicial custody since their arrest on 30 January.

An argument reportedly broke out in the meeting when the resolution was announced, with one group opposing it and other supporting it. Unable to come to a conclusion, lawyers in the two groups agreed to go their separate ways over the sedition row.

