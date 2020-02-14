QBengaluru: HC Says Section 144 Order on 18 Dec Illegal & More

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 13 February, held that the prohibitory order passed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on 18 December was illegal and does not stand the test of judicial scrutiny laid down by the apex court.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar held that:

"Unfortunately, in the present case, there is no indication of an independent mind by the District Magistrate while passing the order… Section 144 order does not stand the test laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin and Ramlila Maidan," said Karnataka High Court.