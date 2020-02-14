QBengaluru: HC Says Section 144 Order on 18 Dec Illegal & More
1. Section 144 Order Imposed in Bangalore on 18 December was Illegal: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 13 February, held that the prohibitory order passed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on 18 December was illegal and does not stand the test of judicial scrutiny laid down by the apex court.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar held that:
"Unfortunately, in the present case, there is no indication of an independent mind by the District Magistrate while passing the order… Section 144 order does not stand the test laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Anuradha Bhasin and Ramlila Maidan," said Karnataka High Court.
(Source: Bar and Bench)
2. Car Driven By Karnataka Revenue Minister’s Son Killed Two: Report
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok’s son was involved in a car accident that killed two people in Hospet in north Karnataka’s Bellary district.
The car crash took place on Monday, 10 February, near Durga Petrol Bunk in Mariammanahalli village. At around 3 pm, the speeding red Mercedes Benz car rammed into a tea stall by the road. The car hit 18-year-old Ravi Naika and dragged him for about 100 meters. He died on the spot.
Apart from Ravi, a passenger in the car, Sachin, also lost his life in the crash.
3. Bengaluru Witnesses Protest Demanding More Jobs for Kannadigas
Taxi drivers and members of various Kannada groups came together for a protest rally from the Bengaluru City Railway station to Freedom Park on Thursday. This was part of the 12-hour Karnataka bandh, called for by a coalition of pro-Kannada organisations demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. The report recommends job reservations for Kannadigas in the state.
Initially, the police said that they had not granted any permission for the rally, however, the people began gathering at the City railway station. When enough numbers had gathered, the rally began at around 11.30 am towards Freedom park. The people walked all the way, shouting slogans, waving the Karnataka flag.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Homes Razed, Migrants Threatened Over Alleged Land Dispute
As the residents of a migrant settlement in east Bengaluru’s Munnekola were preparing for their day’s work on Thursday, 13 February, their morning was interrupted by a crowd of 30-40 men, allegedly bearing sticks and swords, who asked them to get out of their homes.
While they tried to question the men who allegedly kicked and stomped their way into their homes at around 9:20 am, three JCBs were in motion and within 20 minutes, 25-30 one-room huts had been razed to the ground. It was only when Marathahalli Police reached the spot, residents claim, that the rampage ended.
5. Trains May Run at 2-Min Frequency on 3 Upcoming Metro Corridors
Passengers travelling on three upcoming Namma Metro lines – Electronics City, IIMB and ORR-airport – needn’t have to wait long for the next train. The corridors may see trains running every two minutes, thanks to the advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) system.
In existing corridors, peak-hour frequency is four minutes and for non-peak hours, it’s 10 minutes. The distance-to-go (DTG) signalling system is being used at present, in which the minimum time between two trains is two-and-a-half minutes.
“New standalone lines like Electronics City, IIMB and ORR-airport are being designed for CBTC from the beginning,” said BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth.
(Source: The Times of India)