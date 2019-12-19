QBengaluru: Sec 144 Imposed; CM Says No Renaming Indira Canteens

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Karnataka, including in the capital city of Bengaluru.

"Section 144 will be imposed for the next three days. Starting at 6 am on Thursday till midnight on 21 December," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNM.

The orders come ahead of fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which were set to be held on Thursday. "It is just a precautionary measure as we did not want violence," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNM.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 prohibits assembly of five or more people, holding of public meetings, and carrying of firearms.