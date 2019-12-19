QBengaluru: Sec 144 Imposed; CM Says No Renaming Indira Canteens
1. Section 144 to be Imposed in Bengaluru and Other Parts from Thursday
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Karnataka, including in the capital city of Bengaluru.
"Section 144 will be imposed for the next three days. Starting at 6 am on Thursday till midnight on 21 December," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNM.
The orders come ahead of fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which were set to be held on Thursday. "It is just a precautionary measure as we did not want violence," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNM.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 prohibits assembly of five or more people, holding of public meetings, and carrying of firearms.
2. U-turn in 24 Hrs: CM Says Indira Canteens Will Not be Renamed
Facing flak from the Congress over renaming of Indira Canteens as Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, some BJP ministers now want them closed. Barely 24 hours after he announced that all 260 Indira Canteens outside Bengaluru would be renamed, revenue minister R Ashoka said they’re discussing if they should instead be shut down. “We’re getting complaints of irregularities and poor quality of food,” he told The Times of India.
Ashoka changed tack after chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday: “There is no proposal to change the name of Indira Canteens.”
Ashoka said the government has sought a report from BBMP and from deputy commissioners of districts where the canteens are operating. They’ve been asked to study the quality of food served and identify irregularities or misuse of subsidy, if any.
3. Ramachandra Guha on Rise of Hindutva & Four Reasons Behind ‘Jingoism’
“Indian nationalism never elevated one language over the others, one religion over the others or even a single enemy,” historian and writer Ramachandra Guha said, speaking at an event conducted at the East Cultural Association in Bengaluru on Thursday, 18 November.
“It has again become India and Pakistan, and like Pakistan, we are being seen more and more as a major, inward looking state. If the hegemony of Hindutva continues, it will damage and destroy us,” he said.
He added that Indians must resist this (rise of Hindutva hegemony) non-violently, patiently and steadily to restore the egalitarian, plural, ethical values on which we were founded. “We don’t need a political party to do it for us. Citizenship is an everyday affair,” he said.
4. Congress, JD(S) Threaten Massive Stir Across State
Opposition Congress and JD(S) have threatened to launch massive protests across the state if the BS Yediyurappa government goes ahead with implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
“CAA is unconstitutional and not in the country’s interest. BJP is damaging India’s secular fabric. The CM should resist its implementation. Else we will launch a massive protest,” Congress leader DK Shivakumar told reporters here on Wednesday.
Shivakumar’s remarks came after Yediyurappa reiterated home minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that CAA will be implemented in the state. “It’s a historic law. We will implement CAA in January, come what may,” the CM said on Wednesday.
Some organisations in Kalaburagi had called for a bandh on Thursday to protest the new legislation, but police denied permission in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order.
5. Kalladka Video Clip to be Sent to FSL
Dakshina Kannada police have begun a probe into the re-creation of the Babri Masjid demolition at a school event in Kalladka. Bantwal police had filed a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, based on a complaint filed by a PFI member.
The students of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra at Kalladka, 30 km from Mangaluru, re-created incidents surrounding the Babri demolition at its Sports Day event on Sunday.
Dakshina Kannada SP BM Laxmi Prasad told TOI the video clip has been obtained from the complainant and will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check its veracity. Statements are also being recorded from those present at the event, he said.
Abubakar Siddiq, 42, filed a complaint against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who is president, Vivekananda Vidhyavardhaka Sangha, and four others.
