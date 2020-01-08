QBengaluru: Schools Open, Buses to Ply; HC Raps Cauvery Calling

Wednesday’s countrywide strike by trade unions to oppose what they call anti-people policies of the central government is likely to be peaceful without major disruptions in Bengaluru.

With major trade unions announcing they will extend moral support to the strike and only stage demonstrations, it may well be business as usual for Bengalureans. The unions have decided not to disrupt transport and other emergency services and also instructed cadres not to indulge in violence.

All four state transport corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC, will operate buses as usual since the major trade union, AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, has decided not to observe bandh but stage protests. Cab services, including app-based and airport taxis, will ply as usual.