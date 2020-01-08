QBengaluru: Schools Open, Buses to Ply; HC Raps Cauvery Calling
1. Despite Nationwide Strike, it Could be Biz as Usual in Bengaluru
Wednesday’s countrywide strike by trade unions to oppose what they call anti-people policies of the central government is likely to be peaceful without major disruptions in Bengaluru.
With major trade unions announcing they will extend moral support to the strike and only stage demonstrations, it may well be business as usual for Bengalureans. The unions have decided not to disrupt transport and other emergency services and also instructed cadres not to indulge in violence.
All four state transport corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC, will operate buses as usual since the major trade union, AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, has decided not to observe bandh but stage protests. Cab services, including app-based and airport taxis, will ply as usual.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Even Spiritual Matters Bound by Law: Karnataka HC on Cauvery Calling
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation to disclose how much funds it has collected for its Cauvery Calling initiative. The bench, led by Chief Justice Abhay Oka was hearing a petition filed against Isha Foundation collecting money from farmers to fund the initiative.
“Creating awareness about river rejuvenation is a good cause, but it should not be done at the cost of forcing people to pay money. Under what authority are you collecting money from farmers? Where is the affidavit stating that you have not forced people to pay money?” the court asked.
The court observed that Isha Foundation was not a registered society and is not authorised by the state or the Centre to collect funds.
Read the full report here.
3. Karnataka to Introduce Common Evaluation Exam for Class 7 From This Year
The Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Suresh Kumar S on Tuesday said that a Common Evaluation Exam would be conducted for Class 7 students under the state board, starting this year.
Minister Suresh Kumar said that the Common Evaluation Exam (CEE) would be held for the upcoming final exams for Class 7. According to the new policy, the CEE question papers for Class 7 would be framed at the state level and the evaluation of answer sheets would be done at district-level.
“The Right to Education Act calls for continuous evaluation of every student. The Common Evaluation Exam will tell us what each child is capable of. Based on this evaluation, the children will be taught lessons based on the level of learning they are at. Henceforth, this will be enforced so that the focus can be for better learning on individual basis,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Mangaluru Firing Deaths: 14 Appear for Magisterial Probe
As many as 14 people appeared for the magisterial inquiry conducted by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh at the AC court hall of the mini-Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday.
The government had ordered the magisterial enquiry and the CID investigation into the police firing that claimed two lives in Mangaluru on December 19. Jagadeesh had appealed to eye-witnesses and those with evidence or any information about the incident to depose before him. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 11 am. But the witnesses began trickling in and deposing before the inquiry, only after 11.45 am. The staff were seen making enquiries many times on whether anyone would depose for the inquiry.
“The government had directed me to look into the reasons for the violence, the deaths and whether the police firing was justified or not,” he said.
5. Wanting to Kill Daughter, Man Sets House on Fire
A man set fire to a house in Nandini Layout in the early hours of Friday in an attempt to kill his 21-year-old daughter.
The woman, Amala S, moved to her relative's house unable to bear her father Shankar’s torture.
The Nandini Layout police arrested 45-year-old Shankar, owner of a barbershop in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road, following Amala's complaint. He was booked under attempt to murder and mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the house, among other sections of the law. A senior police official said the victim was living with Shankar and her 16-year-old brother in Yelahanka, but he began physically assaulting her after her mother’s death.
