QBengaluru: School Booked for Sedition for Anti-CAA Play & More

The principal and authorities of a school in north Karnataka’s Bidar district have been booked for sedition, provoking breach of peace and other charges for allegedly having students perform a play at the school’s annual function where they took a swipe at PM Modi with relation to the CAA and the NRC on 21 January.

According to the FIR that was registered at New Town Police Station on Sunday, 26 January, the management has been booked under Sections 124A (sedition), 504 (provoking breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 153A (promoting communal hatred) .

The incident came to light after a video of the performance was uploaded by a Mohamad Yusuf Raheem, a journalist based in Bidar, who has also been named in the FIR. Confirming the FIR, Bidar SP said that the case is being investigated.

