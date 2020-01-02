QBengaluru: PM on 2-Day Visit in City; Women Molested by Revellers

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Bengaluru and Tumakuru in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state starting Thursday.

On day 1, Modi will visit Tumakuru and take part in Krishi Karman Awards function. According to officials, the PM will also visit Sri Siddaganga Mutt and will later interact with students there. On Friday, he will inaugurate the seven-day Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru.

“The PM will present Krishi Karman Award to 32 farmers from across the country,” Union law and parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi told reporters on Wednesday. Chief ministers of Manipur and Jharkhand, Uttarakhand governor and agriculture ministers of 12 states are likely to attend the programme, he added.