QBengaluru: Pejawar Seer Passes Away; Anti-CAA Vigil at IIM-B

Pejawar mutt pontiff Vishwesha Teertha — who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, besides being a spiritual guide for lakhs of his followers and a mentor for two generations of political leaders — passed away in Udupi on Sunday morning due to complications arising out of pneumonia. He was 88.

The pontiff was admitted to Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, about 60km from Mangaluru, in the early hours of 20 December after he complained of breathlessness. The seer was declared dead around 9.20am on Sunday after he was brought back to Pejawar Mutt in Udupi as doctors treating him said his health condition had irretrievably deteriorated.