QBengaluru: Pejawar Seer Passes Away; Anti-CAA Vigil at IIM-B
Pejawar Seer, a Spiritual Guide and Political Mentor, Passes Away
Pejawar mutt pontiff Vishwesha Teertha — who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, besides being a spiritual guide for lakhs of his followers and a mentor for two generations of political leaders — passed away in Udupi on Sunday morning due to complications arising out of pneumonia. He was 88.
The pontiff was admitted to Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, about 60km from Mangaluru, in the early hours of 20 December after he complained of breathlessness. The seer was declared dead around 9.20am on Sunday after he was brought back to Pejawar Mutt in Udupi as doctors treating him said his health condition had irretrievably deteriorated.
2. Anti-CAA Protest: IIMB Students, Faculty Start Three-day Round-the-Clock Vigil
Some faculty members and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore started a three-day-and-night vigil in front of their campus on Sunday to register their dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register, and National Register of Citizens.
They will take turns to stand beside a lamp and posters to protest against the recent developments by the government.
“In the darkness of recent violations of our democratic spirit, we are observing a three-day/night vigil. During this silent, peaceful protest, we will each be vigilant guardians protecting the symbolic flame of democracy that is fragile, yet brilliant,” said a press release.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Union Home Ministry Advises Karnataka Govt to Procure Red Corner Notice Against Nithyananda
As rape accused self-style godman Nithyananda remains absconding in a foreign country, the Union Home Minstry has asked the Karnataka government to consider steps to secure a Red Corner Notice against him. TNM has accessed a “most urgent” letter dated 19 December, written by Deputy Commandant (Legal) Anurag Kumar in the Union Home MInistry to Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department.
While Nithyananda in many of his videos published on social media claims to have set up his own country called 'Kailasa', he is believed to be in the Caribbean islands, according to whistleblowers. The Karnataka government has been advised to approach a court for a non-bailable warrant against Nithyananda and follow the due process for extradition/deportation of the godman.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Techie Tries to Spray Pepper at Stalker, Gets Hit With Bottle
A 22-year-old software professional sustained grievous injuries on her face after a stalker, who she sought to ward off using pepper spray, allegedly hit her with a steel bottle near Manyata Embassy Business Park, north Bengaluru.
The woman, who is from Bhopal and stays in a paying guest (PG) facility in P&T Layout in Thanisandra, has been operated upon. The incident took place on Thursday night when the woman, who works as an engineer with an MNC in the tech park, was returning to her PG after work.
The woman exited from Rachenahalli back gate and was walking to her PG around 9pm when she realised a man, who seemed to be in his early 20s, was following her. As the youth inched closer to her, she panicked and pulled out a canister of pepper spray.
5. Leave Hookah Bars Alone: HC Tells Cops
The high court has yet again told the police not to harass hookah bars, by claiming they were inspecting the space. A cafe on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway had approached the high court after the police sought to shut it down for allowing smoking of hookah on its premises. The cafe pointed out that smoking hookah was allowed in the designated smoking area of the cafe. “Under the guise of inspection, the respondent-police authorities shall not harass the petitioners,” the HC said.
Manjula Devi J, the proprietrix of Nueva Premium Cafe, approached the high court alleging that the Ramanagara police are causing disturbance to her business. She claimed to have obtained registration under Food Safety and Standards Act along with other required permissions and registrations under GST Act, Labour Act, Shops and Establishments Act etc to run her cafe near Bidadi.
(Source: Bangalore Mirror)
