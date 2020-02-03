QBengaluru: Outrage Over Sedition Case; Cabinet Rejig on 6 Feb

A day after a primary school headmistress and the parent of a student at Shaheen Educational Institute were arrested on 30 January for allegedly staging a ‘seditious’ play, the Bidar police interrogated over 60 minor students, aged 9 to 12 years old, on Saturday. Both women are currently in judicial remand.

Ali (name changed), father of one of the children who participated in the play, said that the children’s performance was supposed to be critical of the NRC and CAA, and not anti-national, as claimed by the police.

Since the school is part-residential, many of the students questioned are from outside Karnataka, with their families living elsewhere. “They have called it sedition, it’s not anti-national. The kids have just done a drama, it is anti-NCR, but not anti-national. The police are behaving like UP police and arresting whoever they want. When a gun is fired in Shaheen Bagh, there is nobody to question but here they arresting teachers and parents. They are harassing our kids,” a parent said.

