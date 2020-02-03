QBengaluru: Outrage Over Sedition Case; Cabinet Rejig on 6 Feb
1. 60 Kids, 4 Hours, 1 Sedition Case: Parents in Karnataka’s Bidar Speak
A day after a primary school headmistress and the parent of a student at Shaheen Educational Institute were arrested on 30 January for allegedly staging a ‘seditious’ play, the Bidar police interrogated over 60 minor students, aged 9 to 12 years old, on Saturday. Both women are currently in judicial remand.
Ali (name changed), father of one of the children who participated in the play, said that the children’s performance was supposed to be critical of the NRC and CAA, and not anti-national, as claimed by the police.
Since the school is part-residential, many of the students questioned are from outside Karnataka, with their families living elsewhere. “They have called it sedition, it’s not anti-national. The kids have just done a drama, it is anti-NCR, but not anti-national. The police are behaving like UP police and arresting whoever they want. When a gun is fired in Shaheen Bagh, there is nobody to question but here they arresting teachers and parents. They are harassing our kids,” a parent said.
Read the full story here.
2. 13 New Ministers for Karnataka on 6 February, Including 10 Rebels
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the Cabinet expansion will take place on 6 February, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office as ministers.
"The cabinet expansion will take place on 6 February with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 AM," he told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Thirteen MLAs, including the 10 rebel MLAs who had joined the BJP from Congress and the JD(S), will take oath, he said.
The Cabinet expansion has been on the cards for nearly two months, ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the 5 December, 2019 bye-polls and got a majority in the Karnataka Assembly. In the bye-elections held in December 2019, 12 BJP candidates won seats in 15 constituencies. Among the 12 winners, 11 candidates were former MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) who resigned and paved the way for the BJP to take power in the state in 2019.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Veerappan Associate Nabbed After 27 Years
A woman, an associate of forest brigand Veerappan, was arrested by Kollegal crime branch police in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday, 27 years after she was booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.
Stella aka Stella Mary, 40, had been absconding since 1993. She has been sent to judicial custody.
Police got information about Stella, a resident of Nallur village in Kollegal Rural police limits, while investigating an attack by wild elephants on her sugarcane field recently.
“She is facing three cases under TADA related to the Palar bomb explosion, attack on Ramapura police station and illegal transportation of arms,” said Chamarajanagar SP HD Anand Kumar, adding, “Despite repeated warrants, she did not surrender."
Veerappan died in a police operation in 2004.
4. Suburban Rail in 3 Years Says BSY; 6, Says K-RIDE
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said work on Bengaluru’s suburban rail project will be taken up on priority and be completed within three years, a move that is certain to ease commute across the city, especially to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Addressing a press conference with Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi alongside him, Yediyurappa said: “It is a longpending project and a dream of former Union minister [and late BJP leader] HN Ananth Kumar. The Union government announced implementation of the project in the budget. The project will be completed in three years.”
That timeframe would be an astonishing feat in a city where infrastructure projects have been horribly delayed. However, it was at odds with the deadline set by Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE), the SPV (special purpose vehicle) set up to execute the project.
5. Out on Bail, Accused Repeatedly Attacks POCSO Survivor
A man, arrested for kidnapping and raping a minor, came out on bail, assaulted the victim and threatened her to withdraw the two complaints against him at Kembathahalli Road on Friday.
Based on the 19-year-old victim’s complaint, the police are searching for the 24-year-old Puttenahalli resident, Aksar Pasha. A senior police official said Pasha was the girl’s neighbor. He made her believe that he would marry her, kidnapped her in February 2019 and raped her. The police arrested him in May, booked him under the Pocso Act and remanded him to judicial custody. Coming out on bail in November, Pasha and his relatives barged into the victim’s house and assaulted her, her father, mother and uncle. The police arrested him again and remanded him to judicial custody.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
