QBengaluru: NPR to Begin in April; Over 3,500 Trees to be Cut Down
1. NPR Exercise set to begin in April 2020 Along With Census 2021
Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue in Bengaluru, officials are preparing to carry out the National Population Register (NPR) updating exercise in the city early next year, along with the two phases of Census 2021.
NPR will be updated along with the first phase of Census, which involves house listings in the city. The second phase of Census 2021 will tally and enumerate the city’s population. While the first phase will be held between 15 April, 2020 and 29 May, 2020 for a period of 45 days, the next phase will be held from 9-28 February, 2021, the Deccan Herald reported.
NPR includes demographic details of a usual resident — a person who has been residing in a local area for the last six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in the area for the next six months or more. It includes date and place of birth, permanent address, nationality (as declared), education and occupation, among other particulars.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. 3,559 Trees to be Cut Down in City for Road, Metro
A staggering 3,559 trees are set to be cut down to facilitate five civil projects in the city. More than 90% of the trees will be felled for road-widening or road-building projects in southern Bengaluru.
An expert committee on Friday began an inspection to examine tree-felling proposals submitted by three different government agencies. The committee was formed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a high court order.
The proposals include cutting down a whopping 1,822 trees for roadworks between NICE Road and Magadi Road as part of a larger two-laning project taken up by the Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project (KSHIP).
The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has sought the clearing of 1,116 trees for widening roads in Anekal, Yelahanka and KR Puram.
3. At 21.2 kmph, Bengaluru’s Traffic Speed Increases 20% in 2 YearB
Bengaluru recorded the second-lowest average traffic speed among metros during 2019, cab aggregator Ola has said.
The 21.2-kmph crawl this year, however, is a slight improvement as a similar Ola study in 2017 had put the figure at 17.2kmph. Bengaluru traffic was ranked the slowest in the country then.
Bengaluru followed Kolkata (19.4kmph), which witnessed the slowest traffic movement. Metros that fared better are Hyderabad, which clocked the highest average speed of 24.8kmph, followed by Delhi (23.5 kmph), Chennai (23.1), Mumbai (22.7) and Pune (22.6).
Ola Hyperdrive 2019, conducted in 200+ cities, also points out that Bengalureans left for work earlier than their counterparts in other cities.
4. Fog Delays 62 Flights; 5 Diverted
Dense fog and low-visibility conditions coupled with air traffic congestion delayed 38 departures and 24 arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday morning.
Three flights slated to land in Bengaluru were, meanwhile, diverted to Hyderabad and two to Chennai. They include GoAir flight G8 621 from Kannur, SpiceJet SG 3301 from Chennai, AirAsia I5 738 from Delhi, IndiGo 6E 199 from Mumbai and GoAir G8 113 from Delhi.
Fog derailed the plans of hundreds of passengers as many missed connecting flights from Bengaluru. A few international passengers on board the diverted flights lamented that they’d been travelling for more than a day and were yet to reach their destination: Bengaluru.
5. Food Delivery Boy Hacked to Death
A 25-year-old food delivery boy was hacked to death by a five-member gang over a suspected financial dispute at Srirampura on Thursday night.
The deceased Manjunath P, a resident of Byatarayanapura on Mysore Road, worked as an online food delivery boy. A senior police officer said Manjunath received a call from his friends Tilak and Jayakumar at 9.30 pm while on his way to deliver food in
Vijayanagar and was near Srirampura. The duo asked him to come to Srirampura immediately.
When Manjunath reached the area, a five-member gang attacked him viciously with lethal weapons, leaving him with 16 stab wounds.