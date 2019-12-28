QBengaluru: NPR to Begin in April; Over 3,500 Trees to be Cut Down

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue in Bengaluru, officials are preparing to carry out the National Population Register (NPR) updating exercise in the city early next year, along with the two phases of Census 2021.

NPR will be updated along with the first phase of Census, which involves house listings in the city. The second phase of Census 2021 will tally and enumerate the city’s population. While the first phase will be held between 15 April, 2020 and 29 May, 2020 for a period of 45 days, the next phase will be held from 9-28 February, 2021, the Deccan Herald reported.

NPR includes demographic details of a usual resident — a person who has been residing in a local area for the last six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in the area for the next six months or more. It includes date and place of birth, permanent address, nationality (as declared), education and occupation, among other particulars.