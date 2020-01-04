QBengaluru: MLA Threatens Anti-CAA Protesters; ASHA Workers Strike
1. ‘We Are 80%, You Are Just 17%’: Karnataka MLA Warns CAA Protesters
Karnataka legislator Gali Somashekhara Reddy triggered controversy for his comment warning those protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC). Addressing a rally in north Karnataka’s Ballari, Reddy said:
“We are 80 percent and you are just 17 percent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you,”Gali Somashekhara Reddy said.
Reddy is a legislator from Ballari urban and the former chairperson of Karnataka Milk Federation. Addressing BJP workers and supporters in Ballari on Friday, 3 January, he said he was issuing a warning against those who are protesting.
Read the full report here
2. Why 15,000 Women Descended on the Streets in a Sea of Pink
The Anand Rao Circle flyover in the heart of Bengaluru was a sea of pink on Friday. At least 15,000 women from across Karnataka had descended on the streets of the city, taking a rally out from the Bengaluru City Railway Station to Freedom Park in Gandhi Nagar. The women are ASHA workers – ‘honourary volunteers’ according to the Government of India – who do the crucial job of ensuring that the health and nutrition of people in our villages is up to mark. However, these women have not been paid properly for the past 15 months in Karnataka.
“They expect perfection from us in our work,” says Jyothi R, who lives in a village in Shivamogga district, “But when the time comes to pay us, they just keep giving us excuses.”
“In my case, they have been saying that there is a software error in their computer for 15 months now. What kind of computer doesn't work for so many months?” Jyothi asks. “We feel the government is taking us for granted. I have been struggling to survive on the paltry sums I have been getting for the past 15 months. Some months, I got just Rs 2,700. Other times, I didn't even get that. And even this money is not even half of what I am entitled to,” she says.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Modi Ignoring State to Make BSY Look Bad: Ex-CM
A day after chief minister BS Yediyurappa, at a public event, expressed his displeasure at the Centre over its delay in releasing funds for flood relief, former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress on Friday looked to rub salt in the septuagenarian’s wounds by alleging the Centre’s indifference is a deliberate ploy to ease Yediyurappa out of the CM’s chair and active politics.
“The evidence for this conspiracy is the delay in releasing central government funds,” the Congressman said soon after Prime Minister Modi left Bengaluru on Friday. “I had presumed the reason the Centre delayed release of funds was because its coffers were empty due to Narendra Modi government’s bad economic policies. Though the CM begged and pleaded with Modi in public for funds, the Prime Minister did not bother to respond. I wonder whether the conspiracy of removing CM Yediyurappa from his chair is gaining traction.”
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Landfill Tender Dumped; B'luru Stares at Garbage Crisis
A fresh garbage crisis is looming large in the city as the Urban Development Department (UDD) has turned down the bidder chosen by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for setting up a scientific landfill at Mittiganahalli near Hennur.
The department has also directed the civic body to initiate a fresh tender process for the project. The move has made the BBMP predictably nervous, for it had pinned its hopes on the Mittiganahalli landfill to dump Bengaluru’s waste as the existing landfills at Bagalur and Bellahalli quarries are full to the brim.
Planning to set up a landfill at Mittiganahalli, the BBMP had floated a tender in July 2019 and finalised the bidder. However, the UDD has turned down the bidder for failing to fulfill the required conditions.
5. Teacher, Hubby Give up Baby for Illegal Adoption; Held
An assistant professor of a private college who gave her two-month son up for adoption illegally has now approached the police asking them to get back the baby.
Thirty-five-year-old Pushpalatha (name changed) told the police that she delivered a healthy baby boy on October 23. But since her discharge from hospital, there was no one to take care of the baby.
Pushpalatha said her husband, an engineer, had to attend work and also manage the house, besides take care of her and the baby. Pushpalatha fell sick since her husband was unable to give her his full attention. She also fell unconscious and had trouble eating and sleeping.
With all this, the mother could not take care of the baby and suggested they give him up for adoption.
