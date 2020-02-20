QBengaluru: Non-bailable Warrant for Nithyananda’s Arrest & More
1. Court Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrant Against Rape Accused Nithyananda Again
A trial court in Karnataka's Ramanagara on Wednesday, 19 February, issued a non-bailable warrant against self-styled godman Nithyananda in the 2010 rape case against him, based on an application by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The court also ordered that the personal bond furnished by him be forfeited, and adjourned the hearing to 4 March .
The non-bailable warrant comes days after the Karnataka High Court cancelled his bail in the rape case.
Nithyananda is facing a trial under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly raping a woman disciple at his ashram.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Mangaluru Police Firing: Siddaramaiah Taunts Govt Over HC Observations
Pandemonium again reigned during the assembly session at Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday after the opposition accused the government of “planning” and “instigating” the police firing that claimed the lives of two people during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangaluru in December last year.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stirred the row when he citied observations of Karnataka high court on the violence. The court on Tuesday, while hearing bail petitions of 21 people arrested in connection with the violence, said it suspected a deliberate attempt to cover up police excesses.
Taking exception to Siddaramaiah reading excerpts of the HC’s observations, the BJP said the issue is sub-judice, leading to an exchange of accusations from members on either side of the aisle.
3. Elevated Corridor Project Back on the Agenda
City MLAs from the BJP met Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on implementing the controversial elevated corridor project that had been opposed by several BJP leaders when it was mooted by the previous Congress-JDS government.
The MLAs suggested taking up the project in a phased manner to decongest the city with priority being given to corridors where land acquisition will not pose a hurdle. Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials were present at the meeting.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Two Women at Bilal Bagh Protest Launch Hunger Strike Against Citizenship Act
Two women have launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), starting from Tuesday.
Warsi, 28, who of the handful of organisers of the “Bilal Bagh” protest taking part off Tannery Road in Pillanna Garden, said she and a companion, Amreen, 30, decided to launch the hunger strike to try to force the hand of the state government.
The pair launched their hunger strike at 8 am on Tuesday and said they had not had any food or water since then. At about 8 pm on Wednesday, the two women were put on IV drips, although both continued to abstain from food and water.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Govt to HC: Cops in Plainclothes Questioned 17 Bidar School Kids
The state government on Wednesday informed the high court that police personnel were in civil dress when they counselled the 17 students of a school run by Shaheen Education Society, Bidar in connection with a controversial play against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
City-based advocate Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and South India Cell For Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM) have filed a PIL seeking a departmental inquiry and consequential action against police personnel for illegal examination and questioning of minor students of the school.
Appearing on behalf of the state, advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi said that the counselling was done as per procedure contained under Juvenile Justice Act and in the presence of child protection officers and teachers of the school.