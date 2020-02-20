QBengaluru: Non-bailable Warrant for Nithyananda’s Arrest & More

A trial court in Karnataka's Ramanagara on Wednesday, 19 February, issued a non-bailable warrant against self-styled godman Nithyananda in the 2010 rape case against him, based on an application by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The court also ordered that the personal bond furnished by him be forfeited, and adjourned the hearing to 4 March .

The non-bailable warrant comes days after the Karnataka High Court cancelled his bail in the rape case.

Nithyananda is facing a trial under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly raping a woman disciple at his ashram.