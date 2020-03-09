QBengaluru: School Holiday for LKG, UKG Over COVID-19 & More

In a first-of-its kind experiment in the state, the Chamarajanagar district administration has asked temple priests to recite mantras and perform rituals in Kannada to be more accessible to devotees.

A workshop will be held to train the priests of the district’s 281 temples, who currently chant Sanskrit mantras, in Kannada invocations. Classified by the endowment department on the basis of the revenue they generate, two temples each fall in ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories while the remaining are under ‘C’.

“Recently, I visited the Himavad Gopalaswamy temple in the district to offer prayers. I found it interesting that alongside Sanskrit, the priests were using Telugu and Tamil as well while performing puja,” said deputy commissioner MR Ravi. “When I asked the priests why Kannada was missing, they said there is a lack of training and learning material,” he said.