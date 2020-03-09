QBengaluru: School Holiday for LKG, UKG Over COVID-19 & More
1. Coronavirus: Holiday for all LKG, UKG, Pre-Primary Schools in Bengaluru
A holiday has been declared for all pre-primary, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, North and Rural (education districts) from Monday until further orders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus state department of public instructions has issued a late night circular which applies to the LKG, UKG and preprimary sectons in all schools, including private, aided and unaided schools to close down on Monday.
The officials of the department said, "following the request from commissioner for health and family welfare we have declared holiday."
2. Chamarajanagar Priests to Chant in Kannada
In a first-of-its kind experiment in the state, the Chamarajanagar district administration has asked temple priests to recite mantras and perform rituals in Kannada to be more accessible to devotees.
A workshop will be held to train the priests of the district’s 281 temples, who currently chant Sanskrit mantras, in Kannada invocations. Classified by the endowment department on the basis of the revenue they generate, two temples each fall in ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories while the remaining are under ‘C’.
“Recently, I visited the Himavad Gopalaswamy temple in the district to offer prayers. I found it interesting that alongside Sanskrit, the priests were using Telugu and Tamil as well while performing puja,” said deputy commissioner MR Ravi. “When I asked the priests why Kannada was missing, they said there is a lack of training and learning material,” he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. State Govt Has No Plans to Reduce Bengaluru Bus Fare
Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savidi on Friday said that there was no plan to reduce the bus fares for state-owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). He cited the poor financial condition of the bus corporation and the hike in fuel prices as the reasons. This was in response to a question raised by senior Congress leader Thippanna Kamakanoor during the Zero Hour of the Karnataka Legislative session on Friday.
However, activists of the bus commuters’ forum called Bengaluru Bus Prayanikere Vedike (BBVP), who have been rallying for a reduction in the bus fares, have expressed their disappointment, as they were hoping the government would offer subsidies to bus passengers.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Bidar Case: Girl Who Missed Exam After Police Questioning Will not Miss Year
The management of Shaheen School at Bidar, facing sedition charges for the controversial anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) play staged by students on January 21, has decided to promote the girl student, who had missed her final examination of Class VI following police questioning, to the next grade without a re-exam.
She had been accused of delivering dialogues insulting to the prime minister and her mother had been arrested for allegedly teaching her the dialogues. A traumatised girl, after questioning by the police, had not taken the exam.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Cholera Outbreak in Southeast Bengaluru’s Tech Corridor
On Saturday, an outbreak of Cholera was reported from various parts of the bustling tech corridor in South-East region of Bengaluru including Sarjapur, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Kasavanahalli, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Old Bagalur Layout.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), followed by inspection of houses, collected water samples from Old Bagalur Layout. Four cases of Cholera were reported from Baptist Hospital who were all admitted from areas within BBMP limits. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board was asked to stop water supply in affected areas and to supply water in tankers till the source of infection is traced.
Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP said, "We have informed and educated the residents, and have set up a help desk in the urban primary health centres of BBMP. We are also in touch with the Principal of Ambedkar Medical College and have also got gastroenterology reports from Kadgondanahalli. The BBMP is aware of these cases and our doctors are out on the field taking appropriate actions."
