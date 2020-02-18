QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students Arrested on Sedition Charge & More

The three Kashmir students of KLE Institute of Technology, who were accused of raising pro-Pakistan and “azadi” slogans at the college in Hubballi on Saturday, were sent to judicial custody till 2 March by the third JMF court in Hubballi on Monday.

This comes a day after Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R Dileep had stated on Sunday that the students were “released” after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC. However, in a sudden development, the police produced the students were “released” after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC.

However, in a sudden development, the police produced the students before the JMF court.