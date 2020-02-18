QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students Arrested on Sedition Charge & More
Kashmiri students being roughed by allegedly right wing groups, as they were being produced in the Hubballi court on Monday, 17 February.(Photo: Special arrangement/Nasir Khuehami)

1. Sedition Case: Kashmir Students in 15-day Judicial Custody

The three Kashmir students of KLE Institute of Technology, who were accused of raising pro-Pakistan and “azadi” slogans at the college in Hubballi on Saturday, were sent to judicial custody till 2 March by the third JMF court in Hubballi on Monday.

This comes a day after Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R Dileep had stated on Sunday that the students were “released” after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC. However, in a sudden development, the police produced the students were “released” after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC.

However, in a sudden development, the police produced the students before the JMF court.

(Source: Deccan Herald)

2. Karnataka Kambala Jockey Meets CM Yediyurappa, Praised for Record-Breaking Feat

28-year-old Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda meets CM Yediyurappa.
(Photo Courtesy: Office of Karnataka CM)

It has been a whirlwind week for 28-year-old Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda. His record-breaking run in a Kambala race held in Dakshina Kannada on 1 February was compared to the feats of sprinter and world-record holder Usain Bolt.

Srinivas was then offered a trial by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) either in New Delhi or Bengaluru but he has decided to postpone it until after the current Kambala season ends on 7 March. Instead, Srinivas travelled to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Addressing media persons, Yediyurappa showered praise on the Kambala jockey whose popularity soared this month.

(Source: The News Minute)

3. KSRTC Bus Conductor Held for Molesting Passenger

Men can stop rape. 
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

A 40-year-old KSRTC bus conductor, attached to the Puttur depot, was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a woman passenger. The accused conductor, Isubu Ali Tallura, was suspended from service on Monday.

On 15 February, the 21-year-old victim, a resident of Kathriguppe, took the bus to Hassan from Govardhan Theatre near Yeshwantpur. After travelling some distance, the accused sat next to her and allegedly started touching her inappropriately. She tried to avoid him, but the accused continued harassing her. The victim then started recording his act on her mobile phone.

(Source: Deccan Herald)

4. Budding Playback Singer Complains of Torture, Hangs Herself From Ceiling Fan

Software Engineer committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan few minutes before marriage. Image used for representational purpose only.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

A 26-year-old budding playback singer ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ home on Malagala Main Road, Nagarbhavi in the wee hours of Monday over alleged dowry harassment.

Sushmitha HS aka Sushmitha Raje, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout in south Bengaluru, rendered songs in several movies, including Sri Samanya and Halutuppa.

According to police, Sushmitha came to her mother’s house in Nagarbhavi on Sunday. She had dinner and chatted with her mother Meenakshi and younger brother Sachin before going to sleep.

(Source: The Times of India)

5. Savadi Sails Through Council By-election, to Remain DyCM

Minister Laxman Savadi.
(Photo: ANI)

Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi was elected to the legislative council on Monday and although it was a done deal that he would win, a vote from across the aisle spiced up the election.

Counting was conducted soon after ballots were cast and Savadi polled 113 of the 120 votes cast, including the vote of disgruntled JD(S) legislator GT Devegowda. Seven votes were declared invalid. Members of the two opposition parties — Congress and JD(S) — abstained from voting.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of Rizwan Arshad of the Congress. Arshad resigned after he was elected to the legislative Assembly from the Shivajinagar constituency in the Assembly bypolls held for 15 seats in December last year.

(Source: The Times of India)

