QBengaluru: Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike & More
1. COVID-19: Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 19 Positive Cases
A 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapur district and an 80-year old woman from Belagavi succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the death toll to 12 in the state.
This was the sixth COVID-19 casualty in the state in less than 48 hours.
“As of 5:00 PM of 15 April 2020, Cumulatively 279 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 12 Deaths & 80 Discharges," the state health department said in its daily bulletin.
Karnataka reported 19 more positive cases on Wednesday, recording its highest single-day increase since 8 March, when the first case was reported in the state.
(Source: Mint)
2. Mystery Over K’taka’s ‘Patient 52’ Finds Theories, But No Answers
It has been three weeks since an employee of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru’s Nanjangud, with no travel history, contracted the COVID-19 virus. Since then, 28 of his colleagues and 17 primary contacts have tested positive.
Nanjangud town is now sealed with all the four entry and exit points blocked, but on Wednesday, 15 April, the town reported nine new positive cases. The Karnataka government’s explanation for the source of the virus for the index patient is just three possible theories.
From contracting the virus from a health worker, contracting it from a parcel from China to the visit of some foreign nationals, the government has offered theories but no concrete answer on how the town became a hotspot.
(Source: The Quint)
3. Karnataka Govt Launches Separate Support Unit to Monitor Patients in ICUs
In a bid to prevent the rise of COVID-19 fatalities in the state, the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Karnataka government said it has established the country’s first Critical Care Support Unit to monitor patients admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
A press note issued by the department said the unit was inaugurated by Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education in the presence of Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health); Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare; and other senior department officials along with doctors.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka is the first state in the country to establish a dedicated unit for Critical Care Support, by linking ICUs of COVID hospitals across the state onto a single platform. “
(Source: The News Minute)
4. City-wide Home Delivery Helpline Soon: BBMP Chief
The civic body and the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority have urged shop owners across the city to register with the BBMP’s COVID-19 home delivery helpline with the aim of expanding it to other zones. The initiative, which promises home delivery of essential goods, is currently operational in four constituencies in south Bengaluru, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of extending it across the city.
BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that to ensure people do not unnecessarily step out of their homes, the civic body is working on providing door delivery of all essential commodities. Groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies and other such services have been asked to register on the helpline, which will allow citizens place their orders either by calling in or sending a message on WhatsApp.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Govt Tells IT Firms, Industries to Work With Skeletal Staff
The state government, on receiving the advisory from the Centre over graded lifting of lockdown after April 20, has decided to ask manufacturing and the IT-BT sector to resume operations from offices and factories with “skeletal staff ”.
This, despite the advisory from the ministry of home affairs allowing room for up to 50 per cent staff strength.
While full-fledged resumption of economic activities will depend on containing Covid-19 hotspots in the state, the government is already preparing an action plan for post-April 20 scenario.
(Source: The Times of India)
