QBengaluru: Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike & More

A 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapur district and an 80-year old woman from Belagavi succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka, taking the death toll to 12 in the state.

This was the sixth COVID-19 casualty in the state in less than 48 hours.

“As of 5:00 PM of 15 April 2020, Cumulatively 279 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 12 Deaths & 80 Discharges," the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Karnataka reported 19 more positive cases on Wednesday, recording its highest single-day increase since 8 March, when the first case was reported in the state.