QBengaluru: 3 New COVID-19 Cases; MP MLAs Likely to Extend Stay
1. Bengaluru Reports 3 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Three more cases of COVID-19 infections from Bengaluru were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total in the state to four.
The new cases include the 47-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter of Karnataka’s first positive case, a software engineer from Dell. The girl is Karnataka’s first paediatric case. Unlike the techie who had returned from the United States, his wife and daughter had no travel history to any country.
The state’s fourth patient is a 50-year-old software engineer of Mindtree who returned to Bengaluru from the US via London on March 8. He reported at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on Monday.
2. Madhya Pradesh MLAs Likely to Extend Stay in State
The group of 19 Madhya Pradesh (MP) MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to continue their sojourn in Karnataka until the ouster of Kamal Nath-led Congress government.
As a result, the group is expected to stay in Bengaluru for a fortnight or more. Sources say that one more MLA is likely to join the group holed up at various resorts in Bengaluru.
On Tuesday, the MLAs also wrote to the state police chief seeking protection as they were in Karnataka “voluntarily on some important work.” They also submitted their resignations to MP governor during the day.
According to sources, the operation to shift disgruntled BJP MLAs from MP to Bengaluru started 15-20 days ago and only some BJP leaders from Karnataka were kept in the loop to make arrangements for their stay in the city.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Islamophobic, Sexist Talk in IISc Bengaluru Cancelled After Students Object
On Monday, the students of the Centre of Ecological Sciences at Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru received an email about a talk that was going to be organised on March 11. Since the departments at IISc organise external lectures and talks on an almost weekly basis, the Islamophobic nature of the talk went unnoticed by most students initially as they did not go through the email.
However, on Tuesday, the abstract of the talk came to notice of the students when some people shared screenshots on Twitter; and it caused a lot of outrage. Thanks to objections online and from the students of the department as well, the talk was cancelled a day before it was supposed to be held.
4. Appeal to Shift Elephant That Killed Mahout on AOL Campus
A mahout was killed allegedly by an elephant inside the Art of Living (AOL) ashram on Kanakapura Road here on Monday. Now there is an appeal to shift the elephant out of the campus in the interest of both the animal and people around.
An AOL spokesperson said it was a “freak accident”. “The jurisdictional RFO and the police know about it and the wildlife head and Aranya Bhavan have been kept in the loop,” said the spokesperson, without divulging any further details.
Jurisdictional Forest Department officials said the incident occurred when the mahout, Rajesh R., 34, approached the elephant to give it a wash.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. B’luru Civic Body Targets Street Food Stalls to Fight Cholera, Critics Question Logic
In a controversial move which has attracted criticism, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been on a drive since Monday shutting down street stalls selling food, citing a spurt in cholera cases in the city. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Tuesday tweeted, “To prevent the spread of cholera & GE (gastroenteritis), BBMP has shut all roadside eateries and unhygienic kitchens. Request citizens to stop consuming roadside food as they are the source of infections.”
This preemptive action against the street vendors who often cater to the low-income segments of the city’s populace has triggered criticism. Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health specialist said this is just another move against the poor – be it slum dwellers or street vendors.
