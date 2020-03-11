QBengaluru: 3 New COVID-19 Cases; MP MLAs Likely to Extend Stay

Three more cases of COVID-19 infections from Bengaluru were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total in the state to four.

The new cases include the 47-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter of Karnataka’s first positive case, a software engineer from Dell. The girl is Karnataka’s first paediatric case. Unlike the techie who had returned from the United States, his wife and daughter had no travel history to any country.

The state’s fourth patient is a 50-year-old software engineer of Mindtree who returned to Bengaluru from the US via London on March 8. He reported at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on Monday.