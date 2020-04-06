QBengaluru: 5 of 7 New COVID-19 Cases Have Jamaat Link & More
1. Karnataka Sees 7 new COVID-19 Cases, 5 had Travelled to Delhi for Jamaat Meeting
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, out of which five people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.
The seven patients include a couple from Bengaluru, aged 68 and 62. They had returned from Dubai on 22 March and have now been quarantined at a private hospital. The report also states that these two, identified as patient 145 and 146, are asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, four cases have been reported in Belagavi and all four had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting between 13 and 18 March. They returned to Belagavi on March 20. The four cases include a 36-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old woman. All four patients have been isolated at the district hospital in Belagavi, the bulletin said.
2. Hit Hard, Karnataka Gets Only Rs 396 Crore From Centre
Karnataka, which figures among the top 10 states in Covid-19 incidence, has been allocated only Rs 396 crore of the Rs 11,067 crore released by the Centre under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic.
The Union government released the first instalment from SDRF to all states on Friday, with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeting the funds were disbursed to enhance the states’ financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis.
With 12 states getting more than Karnataka, officials here are feeling a bit deprived, believing the state is financially vulnerable in its anti-COVID-19 fight. “The disbursal is disproportionate to the incidence of COVID-19 cases in the states and has been done based on the 15th Finance Commission’s criteria for distributing funds for natural calamities,” a senior government official said, wondering how parameters set for natural disasters could be applied to the COVID-19 situation.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. COVID-19 Lockdown Improved Bengaluru Air Quality: State Pollution Control Board
The COVID-19 related lockdown has substantially improved the air quality of Bengaluru, taking it from satisfactory level to good, a senior state pollution control board official said here on Sunday.
"During the course of the lockdown 19 problem, we reached good position from satisfactory. It is between zero to 50 AQI (Air Quality Index) now. We have good quality air," the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board member secretary Basavaraj Patil said.
He said the indicator for knowing the air quality in "If the AQI is zero to 50 then it is good.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. Strictly Confine to Lockdown, CM Tells People
Expressing concern over the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the State, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged people to strictly confine to lockdown conditions to prevent the spread of virus.
In a statement released here, the chief minister said that the number of those testing positive has seen a significant increase daily in Bidar, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Kalaburagi districts. To prevent the spread of virus, he said that the government had taken steps to close the borders, prevent movement of public and gatherings in religious places, besides a host of other steps. He urged the people to understand the reason behind enforcing the lockdown.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. COVID-19 Lockdown: Doctors Worried Over Drop in Blood Supply
The 21-day lockdown which is in place in Bengaluru as in the rest of the country in a bid to arrest the spread of coronavirus, has inadvertently resulted in a massive drop of regular blood supply at blood banks and hospitals. Doctors whom TNM spoke to suggest intervention is required at this point to mitigate the developing problem.
Other than trauma patients and other medical complications, regular blood transfusion is required by patients suffering from thalassemia, bleeding disorders and other perennial conditions. Dr Sanjay Lenin, Medical Superintendent at St John’s Medical College Hospital, which has one of the larger private blood storing facilities in Bengaluru, said around 400 patients who have thalassemia and other permanent conditions, regularly visit the hospital – and have been affected because of the lockdown.
