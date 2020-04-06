QBengaluru: 5 of 7 New COVID-19 Cases Have Jamaat Link & More

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, out of which five people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

The seven patients include a couple from Bengaluru, aged 68 and 62. They had returned from Dubai on 22 March and have now been quarantined at a private hospital. The report also states that these two, identified as patient 145 and 146, are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, four cases have been reported in Belagavi and all four had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting between 13 and 18 March. They returned to Belagavi on March 20. The four cases include a 36-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old woman. All four patients have been isolated at the district hospital in Belagavi, the bulletin said.