QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases in State Reach 247, Two More Deaths

Bengaluru: COVID-19 Cases in State Reach 247, Two More Deaths
1. Number of COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka Reach 247, Death Toll at Eight
Two people died on Monday due to Covid-19 in Karnataka, including a 55-year-old male from Kalaburagi district and a 65-year-old male from Bengaluru.
The total number of casualties in the state is now eight, the state health department said late on Monday.
The deaths come at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating the possibility of partially lifting the lockdown in Karnataka over the next 15 days.
(Source: Mint)
2. Two Karnataka Cops Face Probe for Arresting BJP Man Over Controversial Post
Two police officers in Karnataka’s Hassan district have landed in trouble for taking action against Tej Kumar Shetty, a BJP activist, who posted a controversial social media post, suggesting a link between the Tablighi Jamaat event and the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The two police officers — Belur circle inspector Siddarameshwara and Arehalli sub-inspector Balu— are facing an inquiry by the jurisdictional Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasa Gowda. However, SP added that the two officers have not been suspended.
The disciplinary action was initiated after Tourism Minister CT Ravi raised the issue with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter on Sunday.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Government Permits BBMP to Pass Budget Virtually
Helping the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) tide over its terrible financial crisis amidst the lockdown, the government on Monday directed the civic body to hold its council meeting via ‘video conference’ to present the budget for 2020-21.
Unable to get the council’s nod for the budget or obtain its vote-on account approval, the BBMP was forced to spend ‘illegally’ on various COVID-19 relief and civil works since April 1.
Caught in the pincer, mayor Goutham Kumar and others had written to the chief secretary last week seeking to guide the civic body overcome the never before seen situation in BBMP’s history and safeguard its financial discipline.
4. Minister Goes Swimming With Children at Home, Draws Flak
Medical education minister K Sudhakar, who is at the forefront of the state government’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bengaluru and who is in charge of the state COVID-19 war room, has landed in the soup for posting a photograph of himself in a swimming pool.
Sudhakar tweeted the photo of him and his children in a pool at his bungalow in Sadashivanagar, a high-profile residential area in Bengaluru, with the caption, “After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distancing here also.. haha (sic).”
The tweet incensed many of his supporters, who said the minister cannot post such “insensitive” pictures in these times of crisis.
5. Man Arrested for Selling Liquor by Advertising on Social Media
Excise Department officials on Saturday caught a 28-year-old man who was selling liquor through social media during the lockdown. Acting on a tip-off, a team approached the accused, Kiran Kabadi, and caught him when he came to deliver the liquor bottle to them near KHB Colony on Magadi Road.
According to officials, Kabadi had posted an ad on Instagram and other social media platforms offering liquor for three times the actual price. Buyers would contact him on the number he mentioned and transfer the money online. He would then ask them to come to an area close to their residence and pick up the alcohol at a designated spot.
(Source: The Hindu)
