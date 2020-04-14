QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases in State Reach 247, Two More Deaths

Two people died on Monday due to Covid-19 in Karnataka, including a 55-year-old male from Kalaburagi district and a 65-year-old male from Bengaluru.

The total number of casualties in the state is now eight, the state health department said late on Monday.

The deaths come at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating the possibility of partially lifting the lockdown in Karnataka over the next 15 days.