QBengaluru: No New COVID-19 Cases in the State; Pubs and Bars Shut
1. No New COVID-19 Case in Karnataka on Friday
Continuing at 15 positive COVID-19 cases, Karnataka did not record another case on Friday, an official said.
"No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported till 2 pm on March 20. Till date, 15 cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death," Suresh Shastri, special officer in the information, education and communication (IEC) wing of the Health Department told IANS.
However, in one day, the number of patients in isolated observation across designated hospitals the state rose from 97 to 145, with highest number of patients, 52, being monitored in Bengaluru.
2. Coronavirus: Hotels, Restaurants Will be Open Only for Takeaways Till End of Month
The State government has directed all hotels and restaurants in municipal corporation limits to stop dining facility and remain open only for takeaways and online ordering from Saturday till March 31 to stop the spread of COVID-19. Pubs and bars too will be closed, while takeaway liquor shops can stay open.
In an order on Friday, the government also imposed a ban on jatras, urs and other such religious gatherings to ensure social distancing. It also stated that all medical staff involved in COVID-19 -- including students of medical and para-medical courses -- cannot be given leave.
3. Man Beheads Stepmother After Quarrel
A 29-year-old man wearing blood-stained clothes and wielding a machete walked into Anekal police station at 8 am Friday, leaving the personnel startled.
Asked what had happened, T Mahesh Gowda of Bidaraguppe village said he beheaded his stepmother, Narayanamma, 60, at Nallayyanadoddi village near Anekal over a property dispute.
The accused said the woman was his father Tatappa’s second wife. “Villagers informed us about the murder. We detained Mahesh and seized the machete from him,” a police officer said.
4. Thunderstorm Lashes City, Provides Respite From Heat
An hour-long thunderstorm lashed the city on Friday evening, providing respite to residents from the sweltering heat. The thundershowers, according to a meteorologist, were uniform across the city.
However, parts of eastern and north-eastern Bengaluru, especially Bidarahalli limits, received rather heavy rainfall of up to 44.5 mm, which led to falling of branches and uprooting of trees in about eight areas.
Access roads to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the trumpet inter-change were inundated with two to three feet of stagnant water, which affected traffic movement.
5. Hubballi-Ankola Railway Line Gets Clearance Despite Opposition
Steamrolling opposition to the Hubballi-Ankola railway line, Chief Minister B.S. Yediurappa cleared the controversial project at the State Wildlife Board meeting convened in Bengaluru on Friday.
Intriguingly, the Board meeting was convened for the second time in less than two weeks after the project faced vehement opposition from some of its members in the March 9 meeting.
What is more, leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congress leader R.V. Deshpande and Minister Jagadish Shettar, attended the Friday’s meeting and argued in favour of the project.
