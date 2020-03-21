QBengaluru: No New COVID-19 Cases in the State; Pubs and Bars Shut

Continuing at 15 positive COVID-19 cases, Karnataka did not record another case on Friday, an official said.

"No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported till 2 pm on March 20. Till date, 15 cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death," Suresh Shastri, special officer in the information, education and communication (IEC) wing of the Health Department told IANS.

However, in one day, the number of patients in isolated observation across designated hospitals the state rose from 97 to 145, with highest number of patients, 52, being monitored in Bengaluru.