QBengaluru: 101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Protests CAA & More
1. 101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter on Five-Day Protest in Bengaluru Against CAA
Bengaluru’s Town Hall is seeing protests led by HS Doreswamy, a freedom fighter and social activist, from 6 to 10 February. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is also to call for protecting human, social, economic, and political rights.
On February 6, freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy was reportedly informed by the police that he did not have permission to hold protests and he would be detained. However, Doreswamy landed up at 10.15 am and sat through the protest for the entire day.
Some people from a shamiana hiring company came to set up a sun shade for the protesters, particularly for Doreswamy, but the police detained them for about 15 minutes, later let them off. However, they were prevented from setting up the shamiana.
2. Coronavirus: Awareness Efforts Intensify in Bengaluru
Wearing the advertiser’s cap, the health department is considering novel ways to inform people about the symptoms of coronavirus.
After putting out a coronavirus advisory and precautions on Namma Metro’s information display systems, the city’s railway stations are flashing information on coronavirus on their dual display information system at the ticket counters.
Railway officials believe it is crucial to grab passengers’ attention while they queue up for tickets. They are being asked to look around for anyone coughing or sneezing.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Vodafone Idea Down in Bengaluru, Many Users Take to Twitter to Complain
Several Vodafone Idea users across Bengaluru have been facing connectivity issues with little or no signal. Users got a notification on their phones that read, “Temporarily turned off by your carrier for SIM.”
Users from Kumaraswamy layout, Indiranagar, Electronic City and Shantala Nagar took to Twitter to complain about a loss of network, no signal, and some reporting that their “voice service has been restricted.”
“Vodafone Idea network down for the past 1 hour in Bangalore. When will this be restored,” one user tweeted. Some users said that network has been down for over two hours.
Vodafone Idea has been responding to tweets saying that the issue is temporary, and that they are working on it. It is suspected that Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) may have been damaged in the city.
4. Bengaluru Police Joins TikTok to Reach Out to Residents
Known for its quirky and effective social media presence, the Bengaluru City Police has made its debut on the short-form video platform TikTok.
With an aim to reach out to the citizens in an engaging and entertaining manner, Bengaluru City Police will harness the power of the new age content platform for posting videos on citizen-centric issues.
The move from Bengaluru police comes shortly after several state and city police departments such as Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police, Durg Police, etc, have joined the platform to connect with citizens at scale.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Overzealous Probe vs A Delayed One: Two Plays, Different Ending
Two plays in a span of little over a month have become case studies for Karnataka police’s prejudice. Both plays, enacted by school students, had content objectionable to sections of the society, but the police employed its energy in only one case, allege activists.
Little over a month after the Supreme Court said the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was an “egregious violation of the rule of law”, a play was organised at the Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Dakshina Kannada district’s Kalladka.
In the play, a group of students, on the instructions of a narrator, reenacted the controversial demolition of the Babri Masjid.
(Source: The Quint)
