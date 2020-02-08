QBengaluru: 101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Protests CAA & More

Bengaluru’s Town Hall is seeing protests led by HS Doreswamy, a freedom fighter and social activist, from 6 to 10 February. The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is also to call for protecting human, social, economic, and political rights.

On February 6, freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy was reportedly informed by the police that he did not have permission to hold protests and he would be detained. However, Doreswamy landed up at 10.15 am and sat through the protest for the entire day.

Some people from a shamiana hiring company came to set up a sun shade for the protesters, particularly for Doreswamy, but the police detained them for about 15 minutes, later let them off. However, they were prevented from setting up the shamiana.