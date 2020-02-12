QBengaluru: Bail Order Pushed to 14 Feb in Bidar Case & More
1. Bidar Sedition Case: 2 Women to Be in Jail for 3 More Days, Bail Order on 14 February
After a marathon argument made by Advocate BT Venkatesh that lasted more than an hour on behalf of the Shaheen Primary and High School on Tuesday and also for the two women jailed, the district court judge adjourned the bail order to February 14. Furthermore, on February 17, the Public Prosecutor will file objections in the anticipatory bail for the management.
The defence had filed an anticipatory bail petition under CrPC 438 for the management and head of institution. They had also filed a regular bail petition under CrPC 439 regular bail for the 2 women.
BT Venkatesh said that various sections of the penal code including sedition were added in the FIR. This was pressed by the prosecution but if one was to look into the complaint, there is not a shred of evidence as such.
(Source: India Today)
2. PIL in Karnataka HC Against Police Interrogation of Minor Students of Bidar School
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court to initiate action against the State Police for illegally examining and questioning minor students of Shaheen Education Society in Bidar over a play concerning the controversial CAA Act staged last month.
The petitioners contend: “In blatant violation of Rule of Law and various provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure…and Juvenile Justice Act… [the Respondent-state authorities] have interrogated the students aged merely 9 years to 12 years of Shaheen School in Bidar, creating mental trauma and fear in the children’s state of mind,” PIL petitioner
(Source: Bar and Bench)
3. Mohammed Nalapad, MLA NA Haris's Son Drove Bentley Car That Rammed Bike and Auto: Cops
A Bentley car, which was speeding on Bengaluru’s Bellary Road on Sunday rammed into two vehicles near Mekhri Circle, and ended up injuring four people. Soon after the accident, the driver had abandoned the car and no one knew who was responsible for the accident. Bengaluru Traffic Police now say that the driver of the Bentley was Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravaikante Gowda told TNM that the man behind the wheel was Nalapad and that he has been summoned for questioning.
"Soon after the accident, on Monday a man came to the police station and surrendered saying he was the one driving the Bentley. Investigation revealed that it was not true and that the man who was driving the car was Mohammed Haris Nalapad. We have issued summons to him for questioning, once he appears for questioning, we will continue with the investigation," Ravikante Gowda said.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. In 24 Hours, BSY Rejigs Roles of 6 Miffed New Ministers
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday shuffled the portfolios of six newly inducted ministers after they expressed unhappiness about the departments allocated to them barely 24 hours ago.
Three ministers — BC Patil, Anand Singh and K Gopalaiah — received new responsibilities and as many — Shivaram Hebbar, Srimanth Patil and Byrathi Basavaraj — have been saddled with more.
Sources said the six ministers met the CM late Monday night and said they were not happy with the portfolios handed to them. They reportedly threatened not to assume office until their demands were met, forcing the CM to effect the changes early Tuesday.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Man Poses for Photo After Crashing Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk
A Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into the traffic police kiosk at CTO Circle, right across from Cubbon Park Metro Station in Bengaluru at around 5.15 pm on Sunday, 9 February. Though the kiosk was empty and no one was injured, the owner of the car had abandoned the Lamborghini and fled.
A couple of hours after the accident occurred, the man behind the wheel, Sunny Sabharwal (28), one of the directors of Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited, went back to pose for a picture in front of the severely damaged kiosk and posted it on social media. The post has now been taken down, a senior police official said.
(Source: The Quint)
