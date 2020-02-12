QBengaluru: Bail Order Pushed to 14 Feb in Bidar Case & More

After a marathon argument made by Advocate BT Venkatesh that lasted more than an hour on behalf of the Shaheen Primary and High School on Tuesday and also for the two women jailed, the district court judge adjourned the bail order to February 14. Furthermore, on February 17, the Public Prosecutor will file objections in the anticipatory bail for the management.

The defence had filed an anticipatory bail petition under CrPC 438 for the management and head of institution. They had also filed a regular bail petition under CrPC 439 regular bail for the 2 women.

BT Venkatesh said that various sections of the penal code including sedition were added in the FIR. This was pressed by the prosecution but if one was to look into the complaint, there is not a shred of evidence as such.