QBengaluru: Yediyurappa Asks Modi to Release Flood Relief & More
1. BSY Lashes Out at Centre for Ignoring Karnataka’s Flood Woes
In astonishing criticism at the Centre, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public function in Tumakuru on Thursday, openly expressed his displeasure over its indifference in releasing financial relief for flood victims of the state.
“I have personally drawn the attention of the Prime Minister on three or four occasions to the large-scale damage caused by floods in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said in Kannada at the event attended by PM Modi. “No additional assistance has reached the state till now. Today, I again request the PM to release relief funds immediately,” he said to huge applause from the gathering.
The chief minister was speaking at a function to release the third instalment of Rs 2,000 each to farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman scheme and presentation of Krishi Karman awards in Tumakuru.
2. Mangaluru Cops to Enlist Interpol's Help to Track Down Social Media Users Inciting Hatred
The Mangaluru City Police have decided to enlist the help of Interpol for the investigation into persons who allegedly posted communally-charged messages on social media. The Mangaluru Cyber Crime officials have been registering cases against several persons since the last one week for putting up posts on social media that allegedly incite communal hatred.
The police have identified the registered mobile numbers of various persons putting up these posts. Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha said that several of these numbers are from countries abroad and they are enlisting the help of Interpol to further their investigations.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Airport Commuters Asked to Use Alternative Roads on Friday
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has advised citizens travelling to the Kempegowda International Airport to take alternative routes on Friday.
The traffic diversion has been suggested in view of the security arrangements for the 107th Indian Science Congress that is to be held in the GKVK campus on January 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A release by the BTP stated that vehicles moving heading towards the airport should take a right turn at Hebbal flyover and go towards Nagawara junction, Narayanapura Cross, Hegde Nagar , right turn at Reva college junction, Bagalur and enter the back gate at the Airport.
Also Read : Bengaluru airport's second runway takes off
4. Mom Gives Away Baby Boy, Runs to Police Out of Guilt
Wracked with guilt over having given away her 53-day-old boy through illegal adoption after finding it difficult to raise him, a 35-year-old assistant professor knocked on the doors of police, pleading that she be reunited with her child.
Police managed to rescue the infant from a Mysuru couple on Thursday and handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bengaluru. The birth parents and the man who led them to the Mysuru couple were charged with selling the baby.
Banashankari residents Raksha (name changed) and Suresh (name changed), engineer with a private company, were blessed with a boy on October 23. With no one else to take care of the child, the couple employed domestic helps. But with the workers quitting one by one, the couple struggled to focus at work.
5. Two Arrested, Two Detained for Sexually Harassing Women on MG Road
Despite heavy security deployment, incidents of harassment of women were reported on M.G. Road and Koramangala where thousands of men and women had gathered to ring in the New Year on Tuesday night.
The Ashok Nagar police arrested two persons and detained two others for misbehaving with women in separate incidents. The victims had come to witness the celebrations on M.G. Road on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Ateeq, 20, and Shivakumar, 35, who were arrested, and Ramu and Siddu, who were detained. All have been charged with outraging the modesty of women.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)