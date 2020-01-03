QBengaluru: Yediyurappa Asks Modi to Release Flood Relief & More

In astonishing criticism at the Centre, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public function in Tumakuru on Thursday, openly expressed his displeasure over its indifference in releasing financial relief for flood victims of the state.

“I have personally drawn the attention of the Prime Minister on three or four occasions to the large-scale damage caused by floods in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said in Kannada at the event attended by PM Modi. “No additional assistance has reached the state till now. Today, I again request the PM to release relief funds immediately,” he said to huge applause from the gathering.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to release the third instalment of Rs 2,000 each to farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman scheme and presentation of Krishi Karman awards in Tumakuru.