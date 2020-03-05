QBengaluru: CM to Table Budget Today; Missing MP Legislators Found
1. Karnataka: Bitter Pill in BSY Budget Today?
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who will present his seventh Budget on Thursday, is expected to walk a tightrope. With an eye on the fiscal deficit, the CM is expected to earn brownie points by announcing some new schemes, but there are indications that he may steer clear of big-ticket projects.
The size of the 2020-21 Budget is likely to hover around Rs 2.40 lakh crore, the same as last year, because spillover expenditure and bulging subsidies could leave Yediyurappa with little room for fiscal manoeuvring, officials say. However, they say irrigation and agriculture will get priority.
2. Missing Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Traced to Villas in Bengaluru’s Whitefield
After they were rescued’ from a luxury hotel in Haryana’s Manesar, the Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have been brought to the chief minister’s residence in Bhopal. Eyewitness accounts put the heavy deployment of security personnel outside the CM’s residence in Shymala Hills area of MP’s capital city, Bhopal. Barricading has also been put into place on all routes leading towards the CM residence.
Meanwhile, the missing MLAs from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly have been traced to villas inside a gated community near Whitefield, the tech corridor of Bengaluru city in Karnataka. It is being reported that the legislators have been living in these villas since Wednesday afternoon. Their cell phones are also switched off.
(Source: India Today)
3. Coronavirus: Five Isolated in Bengaluru, Hyd Techie’s Colleague and One Other Test Negative
In a sigh of relief for the Karnataka government and people in the state, the two people who were isolated over suspicions of having contracted coronavirus, have tested negative. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar told the media that one among this was a colleague of the 24-year-old techie who hails from Hyderabad and had tested positive for the virus. The other person who has tested negative is an Iranian national who had travelled to the city.
In total, five people were kept in an isolation ward in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city. The techie’s roommate, as reported by TNM earlier, has shown no symptoms till now and no medical tests have been conducted on this person.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Techie Says he Shot at Woman for Foiling his Engagement
A 25-year-old software engineer who was shot in the stomach in front of her PG accommodation in Marathahalli on 25 February has alleged that the shooter was upset with her has as she didn’t respond to his sexual advances.
However, the 33-year-old techie who shot the Nimhans employee, has claimed she not only distanced herself from him on her own but also broke his engagement with another woman by sending her photographs from the days when they were in a relationship.
Hours after the alleged shooting, Amarendra Pattanaik, the Hyderabad-based techie, was found near Marathahalli bridge with selfinflicted injuries in what appeared to be a suicide attempt. He was arrested and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. CCB Arrests Six Inter-State Drug Peddlers
Six interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested on Tuesday in Indiranagar and Mico Layout by the narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch. Nearly 43 kg of ganja, Rs 20,000 in cash, a bike and six mobile phones were seized from them. The value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 23 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Savara Kavitha (23), a native of Srikakulam; and Killo Dhanurajai (25) and Pangi Mathyaraju (26), both from Visakhapatnam. They were caught red-handed while they were waiting for their contacts at a bus stop in Indiranagar to hand over the consignment.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )