QBengaluru: CM to Table Budget Today; Missing MP Legislators Found

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who will present his seventh Budget on Thursday, is expected to walk a tightrope. With an eye on the fiscal deficit, the CM is expected to earn brownie points by announcing some new schemes, but there are indications that he may steer clear of big-ticket projects.

The size of the 2020-21 Budget is likely to hover around Rs 2.40 lakh crore, the same as last year, because spillover expenditure and bulging subsidies could leave Yediyurappa with little room for fiscal manoeuvring, officials say. However, they say irrigation and agriculture will get priority.