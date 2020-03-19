QBengaluru: Three More COVID-19 Cases Take Total to 14 & More

With three more Covid-19 cases coming to light on Wednesday taking the total in the state to 14, Karnataka has decided to extend the lockdown till 31 March.

The lockdown — first announced on 13 March — means blanket ban on large gatherings, closure of educational institutions, summer camps, swimming pools, theatres, multiplexes, malls and sporting events will continue till the month end. Additional measures are a ban on visitors to Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha, and clampdown on village fairs with more than 100 attendees.

After a cabinet meeting, CM BS Yediyurappa said social-distancing and preventive measures have been extended to check further spread of the virus. He announced the formation of a joint task force comprising four senior ministers and the chief secretary to take stock of the situation, besides committing a Rs 200-crore purse to combat the pandemic. The next review of the lockdown will be on 31 March.