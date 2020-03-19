QBengaluru: Three More COVID-19 Cases Take Total to 14 & More
1. Three Cases Take Total to 14, Karnataka Locked Down Till March end
With three more Covid-19 cases coming to light on Wednesday taking the total in the state to 14, Karnataka has decided to extend the lockdown till 31 March.
The lockdown — first announced on 13 March — means blanket ban on large gatherings, closure of educational institutions, summer camps, swimming pools, theatres, multiplexes, malls and sporting events will continue till the month end. Additional measures are a ban on visitors to Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha, and clampdown on village fairs with more than 100 attendees.
After a cabinet meeting, CM BS Yediyurappa said social-distancing and preventive measures have been extended to check further spread of the virus. He announced the formation of a joint task force comprising four senior ministers and the chief secretary to take stock of the situation, besides committing a Rs 200-crore purse to combat the pandemic. The next review of the lockdown will be on 31 March.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Hospitals in Karnataka to Only Cater to Emergency Cases for Next 2 Weeks
In an effort to prevent overcrowding at hospital facilities in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials from the Karnataka government have announced that hospitals will only be tending to extremely sick individuals and that those with mild illnesses or elective procedures should refrain from visiting hospitals.
“In pursuant to the existing COVID-19 situation, it is hereby informed that only sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals for treatment at Medical College Hospitals/District hospitals/Super specialty hospitals and Autonomous Institutions. All other patients with mild illness which requires outpatient care/ follow up care/ elective cases including dental patients should not visit the hospitals for the next two weeks or till further orders to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19. Private hospitals are hereby instructed to take similar steps to prevent crowding and halt the spread of COVID-19,” reads an order signed by Additional Chief Secretary of Health Jawaid Akhtar.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Litigants, Visitors Prohibited in Courts in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi
Tightening earlier measures taken to prevent gathering of large number of visitors in the courts, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday prohibited entry of litigants and visitors to precincts of all courts and tribunals in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi cities until further orders.
However, members of the Bar, staff of the courts, government and local authority officers/officials visiting the courts for official work, police and security forces will be allowed to enter the court premises, said a notice issued by the Registrar General of the High Court on the directions of the Chief Justice.
4. Bengaluru Cops Stop Digvijaya Singh From Meeting Rebel Congress MLAs
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been placed under preventive arrest by the cops after he sat on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. Following the preventive arrest he was taken to the Amrutahalli police station.
The former Madhya Pradesh CM alleged that the cops did not allow him to meet the 21 rebel MLAs who were staying at the hotel.
Digvijaya Singh said, "We were expecting them (rebel MLAs) to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is Police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7."
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Rider to Inter-caste Marriages Leads to Heated Debate
The State government-sponsored mass marriage, Sapthapadi, scheduled in April and May at Muzrai temples, came under sharp criticism for being restrictive to inter-caste marriage as the government has sought consent from the parents in such cases.
Under pressure from the Opposition, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary finally said they would “go by the law”.
It all began when the Minister said in the Legislative Council: “For inter-caste marriages, there is a condition that the consent of parents is mandatory.” It was in reply to a question by Congress member Jaimala, who sought to know whether inter-caste marriage, remarriage of widows and divorcees are permitted under the scheme.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)