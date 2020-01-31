QBengaluru: 2 Arrested on Sedition Charge for Anti-CAA Play & More

The headmistress and a student’s mother in north Karnataka’s Bidar district have been arrested by the police on Thursday, 30 January, over charges of sedition and provoking breach of peace. They have been arrested for allegedly having students perform a play at the school’s annual function where they took a swipe at PM Modi with relation to the CAA and the NRC on 21 January.

The headmistress, Fareeda, and a student’s mother, Nagma, were taken to New Town Police Station and interrogated on Thursday. The cops reportedly conducted the investigation where there was no CCTV camera and did not allow anyone to enter the room. Some minor students were also questioned.