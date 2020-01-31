QBengaluru: 2 Arrested on Sedition Charge for Anti-CAA Play & More
1. Bidar School Teacher, Parent Arrested for Staging Anti-CAA Play
The headmistress and a student’s mother in north Karnataka’s Bidar district have been arrested by the police on Thursday, 30 January, over charges of sedition and provoking breach of peace. They have been arrested for allegedly having students perform a play at the school’s annual function where they took a swipe at PM Modi with relation to the CAA and the NRC on 21 January.
The headmistress, Fareeda, and a student’s mother, Nagma, were taken to New Town Police Station and interrogated on Thursday. The cops reportedly conducted the investigation where there was no CCTV camera and did not allow anyone to enter the room. Some minor students were also questioned.
(Source: The Quint)
2. BSY Discusses Cabinet With Nadda and Shah in Delhi
The protracted talks on cabinet expansion continued on Thursday, but the action moved to Delhi, where BS Yediyurappa met BJP national president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah late at night.
The chief minister, who flew to the national capital early on Thursday, hopes to return to Bengaluru with a final list of names for cabinet induction. Sixteen ministerial berths are vacant in the 34-member cabinet. The latest round of seemingly endless speculation said the cabinet expansion might finally take place on Sunday (February 2) or after the Delhi assembly elections.
3. JD(S) in Talks With Poll Expert Prashant Kishor to Revive Party's Image
After facing setbacks in successive polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) leadership in Karnataka is in talks with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to revive the party for the future, party sources said on Thursday. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is slated to hold talks with Kishor soon on organising the party for the days ahead.
"Kumaraswamy will be meeting Prashant Kishor. The date and time is yet to be fixed but after seeing his strategy work out in Bihar and other places, the JD(S) wants to try it here," a party source said. "It is to discuss the strategy to build the party. Kishor is also said to have expressed keenness to meet Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy), they will meet soon," another party source told PTI.
4. Akshay Kumar, Grylls Wrap up Shoot in Forest
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who spent six hours in the core areas of Bandipur Tiger Reserve with wildlife show host Bear Grylls on Thursday, had high praise for it.
He took time out to interact with forest personnel and lauded their efforts in conserving wildlife. “If forests are alive, humans are alive,” the actor told BTR director T Balachandra.
The forest was in the news for the past three days as three celebrities – Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls — were shooting for a popular wildlife programme. While Grylls left around 3pm for Gundlupet from where he took a chopper to Bengaluru, Akshay left Bandipur forest around 4pm.
5. Who Demolished Migrant Huts Claiming Bangladeshi Infiltration? BBMP Says it Didn't
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the Karnataka High Court on Thursday that it did not carry out the demolitions in the migrant settlements in Bellandur over fears that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were staying there.
The counsel appearing for the BBMP distanced itself from the demolitions. This despite the fact that Assistant Executive Engineer of the BBMP’s Marathahalli subdivision had written to Marathahalli police station seeking police protection to carry out the evictions in the migrant settlements in Bellandur. In the letter, the engineer had said that "Bangladeshi nationals have built illegal sheds and the residents here have converted this into a slum area".
