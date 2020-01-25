QBengaluru: City Sweepers to be Part of Republic Day Parade & More
1. In a First, Pourakarmikas to be Part of Republic Day Parade
For the first time, a group of pourakarmikas will be part of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday with the objective of creating awareness among citizens about proper waste management. They will march holding placards with messages such as ‘Namma Bengaluru Swachha Bengaluru’ and ‘Plastic Vyagisi Parisara Ulisi’.
The team of 30 pourakarmikas, most of whom are from the East zone, is called 'Swachhata Yodharu' (Cleanliness Warriors), and will be among 44 teams participating in the parade.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said it was a proud moment for the civic body.
2. ‘Want This to Become Shaheen Bagh’: B’luru Women Protest CAA, NRC
Apart from the azaan that rings out from the Ismail Sait mosque in Frazer Town, the air has been rent with cries of azaadi, inquilab and halla bol as scores of women and students staged a sit-in dharna at MM Road, Bengaluru, against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, that has seen the country erupt in protests.
Bearing the unseasonal heat and sitting on the busy MM Road, women of all ages turned up at 3:30 pm on Thursday, 23 January, to voice their agitation and register their protest against the recent legislation, and in solidarity with women-led demonstrations across the country, particularly with the women of Shaheen Bagh, who have been on an indefinite protest since 15 December.
(Source: The Quint)
3. Bengaluru Police to Probe Cheating Case Against Indira Canteen Contractors
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has filed a police complaint against two contractors who supply food for Indira Canteens, that are run by the civic body across the city. BBMP has accused the contractors of drawing excess subsidies from the government by cooking up false bills. They have also complained that the contractors supplied bad quality food.
Based on the complaint by the BBMP Joint Commissioner (Finance) Venkatesh, Halasurugate Police has filed a cheating case against the vendors – Cheftalk Food and Rural Environment & Water Assets Reproductive & Development Society (REWARDS).
Indira Canteen is a food subsidisation programme run by the Karnataka government for the urban poor.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Karnataka set to Bring Back ‘Collector’ Title for DCs
Fifty-six years after introducing the title of deputy commissioner (DC), the Karnataka government is likely to revert to the earlier nomenclature — district collector — used by most states in the country.
Another reason for the move is that almost every Karnataka department has a deputy commissioner, which creates confusion in official correspondence. A title change will help distinguish district deputy commissioners from DCs of other government departments.
Revenue minister R Ashoka said on Friday the revenue department had recommended to the government to switch back to the title of collector. “Officials said DCs are district collectors (or just collectors) in most parts of the country. We are examining the issue,” the minister said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Karnataka Government Plans Cruise Boat Service
The state government has plans to introduce river cruise boat service in the backwaters of Linganamakki reservoir across Sharavati, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra has said. The region near Kalasavalli and Ambaragodlu in Sagar taluk is ideal for this.
Officials from the Tourism Department have been sent to Goa to study the legal framework related to the cruise service there. After they submit a report, a call will be taken on introduction of the service here, he said, after flagging-off the new tatkal special express train service between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur on Thursday.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )