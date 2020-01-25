QBengaluru: City Sweepers to be Part of Republic Day Parade & More

For the first time, a group of pourakarmikas will be part of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday with the objective of creating awareness among citizens about proper waste management. They will march holding placards with messages such as ‘Namma Bengaluru Swachha Bengaluru’ and ‘Plastic Vyagisi Parisara Ulisi’.

The team of 30 pourakarmikas, most of whom are from the East zone, is called 'Swachhata Yodharu' (Cleanliness Warriors), and will be among 44 teams participating in the parade.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said it was a proud moment for the civic body.