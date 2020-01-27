QBengaluru: Feared Novel Coronavirus Case Tests Negative & More

The city’s first reported suspected case of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) has turned out to be negative, say health department officials.

The middleage man from Yelahanka, who had visited the affected city of Wuhan in Hubei province in China, arrived in Bengaluru on January 19 and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on January

21 Samples have been sent to the National Virology Institute in Pune for testing. BG Prakash Kumar, state joint director (communicable diseases), said, “Only one suspected case has been reported. Six cases of asymptomatic highrisk patients — four businessmen from China and a medical student and a business professional from Bengaluru who visited Wuhan — have been quarantined for a 28-day observation.”