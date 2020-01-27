QBengaluru: Feared Novel Coronavirus Case Tests Negative & More
1. First Feared Novel Coronavirus Case in Bengaluru Tests Negative
The city’s first reported suspected case of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) has turned out to be negative, say health department officials.
The middleage man from Yelahanka, who had visited the affected city of Wuhan in Hubei province in China, arrived in Bengaluru on January 19 and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) on January
21 Samples have been sent to the National Virology Institute in Pune for testing. BG Prakash Kumar, state joint director (communicable diseases), said, “Only one suspected case has been reported. Six cases of asymptomatic highrisk patients — four businessmen from China and a medical student and a business professional from Bengaluru who visited Wuhan — have been quarantined for a 28-day observation.”
2. Police Find White Powdery Substance in Bank Locker of Mangaluru Bomb Suspect
A Mangaluru police team has retrieved a box containing a powdery substance from the bank locker of Aditya Rao, the man who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the Mangaluru airport last week, police said on Sunday.
Rao, who was taken by the team on Saturday to the bank in Udupi besides a few other places he had frequented in the past, told the police that that powder was cyanide.
The probe team, led by ACP K U Belliappa, sent the box to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, police said. The man, a native of Manipal, had the locker at Kunjibettu branch of Karnataka Bank in Udupi.
3. Yediyurappa Awaiting Leadership’s Nod to Expand Cabinet on 29 Jan
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is keen on expanding his Cabinet on January 29 and is awaiting the green signal from the BJP central leadership after having communicated it to them, sources close to him said. If no clearance comes through, however, Cabinet expansion may be taken up after the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, sources said.
B.L. Santhosh, national general secretary (Organisation) of the BJP, met the Chief Minister on Saturday here and they deliberated on the issue. Yediyurappa reportedly communicated the names of persons he wants to induct into the Cabinet and those he wants to drop and also expressed his wish to expand his ministry on January 29, sources close to him claimed.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 495 Apartments Told to Pay Rs 291 Crore Fine Over Sewage
Over the past two months, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) slapped notices on 495 apartments in BBMP’s Mahadevapura zone, imposing a fine of Rs 291 crore as ‘environmental compensation’ charges for violating prescribed standards in treating sewage discharge.
With KSPCB threatening to take action if the fines aren’t paid within 15 days of receipt of notice and officials talking of disconnecting water supply, the apartments, a few of which have been fined several crores of rupees, are crying foul.
Members of the affected apartment associations said KSPCB issued multiple notices to them between December 2019 and January 2020, seeking Rs 5,000 to Rs 3 crore as environmental compensation charges. TOI accessed several of these notices, a majority of which were issued to apartments in Bellandur and Whitefield.
5. Bengaluru Residents Reading Out Constitution to Protest CAA Allege Manhandling by Cops
A group of Bengaluru residents, who had planned an event to read out the Constitution at Town Hall, were allegedly manhandled by the city police on Saturday. According to protesters at the venue, the group called Bangalore Vigils had gathered to read out the Constitution. However, the police, who were present at the venue, began dragging the people away.
According to Itisha, a veteran flying officer, who was present at the reading, the SJ Park Police reached the spot and allegedly began dragging away one of the men who was at the reading. Another protester, who was videotaping the incident, was allegedly manhandled by the police.
Speaking to TNM, SJ Park Police Inspector Tanveer said that one man was detained and is being questioned. "This man was posing as a media person. We are just asking him a few questions to verify if he is from the media or not and we will let him go," Inspector Tanveer said.
