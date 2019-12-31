QBengaluru: 7,000 Cops for New Year’s Eve; Budget on 5 March

About 7,000 security personnel would be vigilant on the streets across this tech hub on Tuesday night to rein in New Year's Eve revellers and prevent untoward incidents, a top police official said on Monday.

"About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement in Bengaluru.

Besides heavy police deployment, CCTVs and drones were being installed in the city's central business district, especially on M.G. Road and Brigade Road to monitor thousands of revellers ushering in the New Year happily and peacefully.