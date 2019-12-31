QBengaluru: 7,000 Cops for New Year’s Eve; Budget on 5 March
1. 7,000 Security Personnel Deployed in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve: Commissioner Rao
About 7,000 security personnel would be vigilant on the streets across this tech hub on Tuesday night to rein in New Year's Eve revellers and prevent untoward incidents, a top police official said on Monday.
"About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement in Bengaluru.
Besides heavy police deployment, CCTVs and drones were being installed in the city's central business district, especially on M.G. Road and Brigade Road to monitor thousands of revellers ushering in the New Year happily and peacefully.
2. State Budget to be Presented on 5 March
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be presenting his first budget in this tenure on March 5. Overall, it will be his seventh budget presentation.
The legislature’s budget session will commence from March 2.
As the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister in the erstwhile BJP-JD(S) coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Yediyurappa had presented the budgets of 2006-07 and 2007-08. Later, as the Chief Minister of the first BJP government, he presented budgets between 2008-09 and 2011-12.
3. Cops Nab Gang, Bust Inter-State Arms Racket
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted an inter-state arms and ammunition supplying racket by nabbing a six-member gang waiting to sell arms to their clients.
The accused have been identified as Aslam Guttal, (45) a resident of Haveri and settled in Bengaluru, Dharmanna Devalappa Chouhan, (38), Javed Khan, (39) residents of Mysuru, Rayanna Gowda, ( 27) a resident of Hubballi, Syed Rizwan, (39) and Rohan Mondal, (27) both residents of Marathahalli.
The police seized three pistols, one revolver and eight live bullets from the accused.
4. Four Postal Employees Arrested in Drug Racket
Four employees of the postal department have been arrested in connection with an international drug racket. They were allegedly handling drugs from foreign countries in nexus with local peddlers.
The accused, H. Subba, 34, Ramesh Kumar, 47, Syed Majid, 54, and Vijay Rajan, 58, are working at the GPO and Chamarajapet post offices.
The police have recovered drugs worth ₹20 lakh, including 339 ecstasy tablets, 10 grams of MDMA crystal powder and 30 gram of brown sugar, which they received in foreign parcels from the Netherlands, Canada and the USA.
5. Border Tensions Spike Again After BSY Effigy Burnt in Kolhapur
Tensions between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra seem to be flaring up again over the border issue with protests on both sides on Sunday, leading to cancellation of bus services between the two states.
Activists of the Shiv Sena launched a violent protest near the Kolhapur bus stand in Maharashtra and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday. Later, the mob marched towards Apsara Theatre and forcibly stopped the screening of a Kannada movie. The protesters also tore the movie posters. Some activists also blackened nameboards of shops written in Kannada in some areas including Gandhi Nagar on the outskirts of Kolhapur city.
