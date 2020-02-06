QBengaluru: Bidar Sedition Case Bail Hearing Now on 11 Feb & More

The bail hearing of the two women arrested over the Bidar school sedition row – a headmistress and a single mother – has been adjourned till 11 February, a lawyer representing the two women told The Quint on Wednesday, 5 February.

Fareeda Begum, the headmistress and Najmunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody ever since 30 January.

This means that by the time of the hearing, the duo would have spent nearly two whole weeks at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services ever since their arrest on 30 January. The women were remanded to judicial custody soon after the requisite medical tests were done according to procedure.