QBengaluru: Bidar Sedition Case Bail Hearing Now on 11 Feb & More
1. Bidar Sedition: Teacher, Parent’s Bail Hearing Pushed to 11 Feb
The bail hearing of the two women arrested over the Bidar school sedition row – a headmistress and a single mother – has been adjourned till 11 February, a lawyer representing the two women told The Quint on Wednesday, 5 February.
Fareeda Begum, the headmistress and Najmunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody ever since 30 January.
This means that by the time of the hearing, the duo would have spent nearly two whole weeks at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services ever since their arrest on 30 January. The women were remanded to judicial custody soon after the requisite medical tests were done according to procedure.
(Source: The Quint)
2. 10 Turncoat MLAs Will Join Yediyurappa’s Team Today
Ending months of suspense, the BJP central leadership has given green light to the six-month-old BS Yediyurappa cabinet to induct 10 turncoat MLAs on Thursday. Unable to quell dissidence in the ranks, the party has decided to defer handing over ministerial duties to party loyalists to June or July.
Yediyurappa confirmed 10 of the 11 disqualified MLAs who won on BJP tickets will take oath at Raj Bhavan. After the induction exercise on Thursday, the cabinet will still have six vacancies. The party had to put off inducting loyalists since the controversy surrounding intended elevation of CP Yogeshwar, who’s not a member of either house, refused to die down. The CM said, “Party chief JP Nadda has invited me to Delhi for talks to fill the remaining six vacancies. That’ll be at a later date.”
3. Karnataka Man Arrested for Abducting, Forcibly Tying Mangalsutra on Woman
A woman can be seen weeping in a moving car. While one man holds her neck, another man ties a mangalsutra forcefully around her neck. A song from a Kannada movie can be heard blaring loudly from the car’s speaker and yet the woman’s cries are louder. The video of the incident went viral on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Hassan district police in Karnataka have arrested three men for abducting the 23-year-old woman and forcefully tying the mangalsutra around her neck.
Police say that the man forcefully who tied the mangalsutra is her relative.
4. 25 Residents Flee as 4-Storey Building Near Hebbal Tilts
A four-storey residential building on Vinayaka Nagar Street in Hebbal Kempapura started tilting precariously on Wednesday morning, triggering frantic scenes as occupants ran for safety and first responders raced to find and evacuate anyone left behind.
No one was injured, but authorities have decided to tear down the affected building, which is leaning to the right. Demolition teams are already on site, and residents of about 30 properties in close vicinity have been asked to temporarily move out as a precaution.
The affected building, which housed over two dozen residents, was built five years ago. There are two housing units on each floor; some were being used as PG accommodation. The fire brigade and BBMP suspect unauthorised construction on a plot behind the building caused conditions that led to the structure slanting.
5. 'Man Tried to Enter My Home at 2 am, Threw Condoms': Bengaluru Woman
Deepa* was in bed on January 30 when, at 2 am, she heard a loud banging at the front door of her home in Bengaluru. Someone was trying to force their way into her home.
“I was sleeping and it was 2.06 am. Someone was banging at my door, and ringing the bell,” Deepa tells TNM. Deepa, who lives alone, immediately dialled 100. The closest police station, the Puttenahalli police station, is located five minutes away from her home. However, the police did not come till 2.30 am, and till then, the banging and ringing continued.
“My main door has a window next to it. The man opened that window and put his hand inside. He tried very hard to open the door from inside, for half an hour, and at the same time, he was saying something. I was shivering in fear, I could only hear him saying 'Madam, madam’,” Deepa narrates.
