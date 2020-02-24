QBengaluru: Gangster Ravi Pujari Extradited; DKS Supports Amulya
1. 20 Years on, Karnataka Cops Bring Back Ravi Pujari
Gangster Ravi Pujari, on the run for 20 years, was hauled to India on Sunday by officers from the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Karnataka police, who camped in Senegal for three days to obtain the fugitive’s custody.
The plane carrying Pujari arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon via Paris. Pujari is the latest in a long line of criminals, including Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan and Ejaz Lakdawala, deported or extradited to India.
Sources said Pujari was taken to an undisclosed location where RAW, IB and Union home ministry officials questioned him for more than four hours.
2. DK Shivakumar Extends Support to Amulya as Karnataka Govt mulls Tightening Screws
Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned sloganeering by teenage activist Amulya Leona for days in Karnataka but on Sunday, one voice showed compassion to the now jailed youngster. Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that while pro-Pakistan slogans are unacceptable, dissent cannot be silenced.
At a time when ministers in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government are pushing for a strong case against activists and organisers of anti-CAA protests with a few right-wing organisations even placing a bounty on Amulya’s head, Shivakumar has chosen to extend the benefit of doubt to the teenager.
3. Tourism Minister CT Ravi Clarifies That There Are No Plans to Open Casinos in Karnataka
Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi has issued a clarification with regards to a statement earlier made regarding introducing casinos for improving tourism.
“During my interaction with FKCCI, I had mentioned that many countries have promoted Tourism through Casinos. Isn't it a fact that lakhs of Indians go abroad to play in Casinos? Can anyone stop them? At the moment, there is no proposal before Our Govt to set up Casinos here,” he posted on Twitter.
He also had spoken about village and heritage tourism as a means to improve revenue to the state. At an Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) event held earlier, the minister pointed out that casinos have been set up and utilised to increase revenue from tourism in several countries.
4. Man Films Colleague in Bathroom to Blackmail Her, Caught
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for blackmailing a female colleague with a video on an anonymous e-mail ID.
Deepak Kumar Serkar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working for a firm in Whitefield, had invited a woman friend over a few days ago and secretly recorded the video of her in the washroom.He later sent her an e-mail from a dubious ID and demanded Rs 3 lakh for not releasing the video.
The woman initially ignored the e-mail thinking that it was from an unknown prankster. But she later asked for the proof and recognised the washroom at Serkar’s house when she saw the video.
5. Minister Wants Law to Kill Those Chanting Pro-Pakistan Slogans
Three days after the sloganeering by 19-year-old college student Amulya Leona Norohna at an anti-CAA rally and her subsequent arrest on charges of sedition kicked up a storm, Karnataka minister BC Patil on Sunday advocated central legislation that enables authorities “to shoot at sight” those chanting pro-Pakistan slogans Responding to reporters’ queries on the fracas, Patil said he would appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a law so that anti-national elements are “killed on the spot”.
“The Centre must promulgate a law so that authorities can shoot those who do anything that is seen as anti-national or chant pro-Pakistan slogans,” Patil said. “These elements must be killed on the spot. I am appealing to the PM through the media now, to bring in such a law. I’ll also write to the PM.”
