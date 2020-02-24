QBengaluru: Gangster Ravi Pujari Extradited; DKS Supports Amulya

Gangster Ravi Pujari, on the run for 20 years, was hauled to India on Sunday by officers from the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Karnataka police, who camped in Senegal for three days to obtain the fugitive’s custody.

The plane carrying Pujari arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon via Paris. Pujari is the latest in a long line of criminals, including Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan and Ejaz Lakdawala, deported or extradited to India.

Sources said Pujari was taken to an undisclosed location where RAW, IB and Union home ministry officials questioned him for more than four hours.