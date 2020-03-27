QBengaluru: State to Decide on Supply of Goods; Four More Cases

Faced with the daunting task of ensuring adequate supply of essentials to people and social-distancing protocol is maintained, the Karnataka government is contemplating allowing retail grocers and supermarkets to conduct their business as usual or supplying essential food items, including rice, dal, sugar and oil, at people’s doorsteps through small goods vehicles visiting neighbourhoods.

A state cabinet meeting on Friday is likely to take a call on the issue to ensure hasslefree grocery shopping for households by month-end.

Development commissioner Vandita Sharma on Thursday convened a series of meetings with e-commerce companies, retailers and wholesalers to find a workable means to ensure all households get food supply and groceries.