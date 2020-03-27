QBengaluru: State to Decide on Supply of Goods; Four More Cases
1. State Set to Decide on Retail, Supermarket Supplies Today
Faced with the daunting task of ensuring adequate supply of essentials to people and social-distancing protocol is maintained, the Karnataka government is contemplating allowing retail grocers and supermarkets to conduct their business as usual or supplying essential food items, including rice, dal, sugar and oil, at people’s doorsteps through small goods vehicles visiting neighbourhoods.
A state cabinet meeting on Friday is likely to take a call on the issue to ensure hasslefree grocery shopping for households by month-end.
Development commissioner Vandita Sharma on Thursday convened a series of meetings with e-commerce companies, retailers and wholesalers to find a workable means to ensure all households get food supply and groceries.
2. Mysuru Pharma Employee has COVID-19, no Foreign Travel or Contact History
A 35-year-old Mysuru man who has no relevant foreign travel or contact history was found to be positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to a bulletin from the Karnataka state health department the man who worked in a pharmaceutical company had however been in contact with several healthcare professionals.
“The case is isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine,” the bulletin added.
The man works in the Quality Assurance department of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. He is currently being treated at the KR (Krishna Rajendra) Hospital in Mysuru city.
3. 35,000 People to be Tested for COVID-19 in 2 Weeks: Karnataka Govt
In a press conference today, 26 March, in Bangalore, the government announced that they will be conducting 25,000 to 35,000 tests.
“In two months we have tested 1,200 so far. Now, we want to scale up across the state and we aim to test 25,000 to 35000 samples for COVID-19,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education.
Would the government be capable enough to carry out these tests? Are there enough kits? “We are in discussion with ICMR at this stage. With that confidence I'm saying within two weeks we will do 25,000 to 35000 tests, and we want to scale up across the state,” said Dr Sudhakar.
There are already 3 private ICMR accredited testing labs in the state, with more in the pipeline.
4. Karnataka Govt Warns Landlords Over Reports of Forcing Docs, Paramedical Staff to Vacate Homes
The Karnataka government has warned strict penal action against landlords or house-owners under provisions of law for forcing doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals to vacate their rented residences citing COVID-19 spread through them them as the reason.
Stating that lot of complaints have been received in this regard, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department Jawaid Akhtar said such behaviour amounted to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties.
Noting that the state government has issued Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) regulations 2020 for prevention and containmentof the virus, it directed Deputy Commissioners of the district, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and District Deputy Commissioner of Police to take action against such incidents.
5. Bengaluru Man Held for Breaching Curfew, Shot While Trying to Flee
The police in Bengaluru shot a man in the knee when he attempted to escape police custody, assaulted officers with brick and stone, on Thursday, 26 March, in Sanjaynagar area.
The accused, identified as Tejuddin, with his friends had breached the checkpost placed on Wednesday in light of the lockdown due to COVID-19. He attacked police officials when confronted, according to the police.
“The accused breached the check post at Bhoopasandra. He and his friends were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes. When our policemen tried to secure them after giving them a chase, they attacked the cops,” a senior police officer from the Sanjay Nagar PS said.
