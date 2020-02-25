QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students’ Advocates Roughed up; NIA Raids on
1. Kashmiri Students’ Lawyers Manhandled in Police Presence
Lawyers from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Dharwad, who had gone to the Dharwad sessions court to file the bail application for the three Kashmiri students in custody on charges of sedition, were allegedly roughed up on Monday, 24 February.
Several videos shot at the Dharwad court show that a tussle broke out as the team of lawyers attempted to leave the court. Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘we want justice’ could be heard in the background. As per high court orders, the team of defense lawyers was accompanied by a contingent of cops, who ensured they were escorted safely. However, one Bengaluru lawyer, is said to have suffered minor injuries, senior advocate BT Venkatesh told The Quint.
2. NIA Searches 25 Places in Bengaluru and Chennai in IS Module Case
Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted simultaneous searches at 25 locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with the recent IS Khaja Moideen module case and recovered incriminating documents.
According to an official release, NIA carried out searches at 15 locations, in Bengaluru and Kolar district in Karnataka. The locations included the residences of the accused in the case, both arrested and absconding. Searches were also conducted at the offices of Al-Hind Trust, linked to the case. During the searches, a number of items, including nine mobile phones, five SIM cards, one laptop, two hard discs, four CDs/DVDs, 18 books, an autorickshaw, firecrackers and other incriminating documents were seized from these locations, the release said.
3. Finally in Their Net, Police Set to Grill Ravi Pujari Till 7 March
Gangster Ravi Pujari, who sent shivers down the spine of businessmen and celebrities with extortion calls and hoodwinked Indian agencies for nearly three decades, was brought from Senegal to Bengaluru by Karnataka police early Monday.
Pujari was produced before a court here in the afternoon and handed over to police custody till 7 March. He was brought by an Air France flight to Bengaluru and whisked away around 1.50am.
His arrest ends one of the biggest hunts by Karnataka police. He is an accused in 97 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, among others, in Karnataka.
“Kudos to team led by ADGP (law and order) Amar Kumar Pandey. Fugitive Ravi Pujari has been extradited to India,” announced DG&IGP Praveen Sood in a tweet.
4. Activists to Oppose Reducing Buffer Zone in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park
To oppose the proposed reduction of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Bannerghatta National Park by 100 sq km, activists, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and farmers living in the park periphery, will submit a fresh petition to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
All stakeholders under the Namma Bengaluru Foundation's United Bengaluru campaign, who met on Monday, said that they want the original 268 sq km of area marked as an ESZ zone as per a 2016 draft notification to remain so. This draft notification was passed based on 2011 guidelines issued by the Union Environment Ministry.
This comes after it came to light last week that the CM had written a letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar dated 1 February, seeking reduction of the ESZ by 100 sq km. This was apparently agreed on in early 2019 at a state-Centre meeting during the 33rd ESZ Expert Committee meet.
5. ‘Swamiji’ Dupes Woman of ₹27cr
A smooth-talking ‘swamiji’ has come under police radar after a widow lodged a complaint stating he cheated her of over Rs 27 crore and three kgs of gold between 2016 and 2019.
The woman, Geetha of Ramamurthynagar, was staying with her three sons after her husband, a landlord, died in 2009. Her family owned several sites in Tavarekere and other parts of the city, apart from a farm near Bethamangala in Kolar district.
Geetha, who had got into property disputes with her relatives, said she was introduced to the accused, Nagaraj C of Bangarapet, who claimed to possess powers to ward off evil spirits, by one of her farm labourers. “I was assured that all my problems would be solved. He came to my house and claimed he had been sent by god and would find solutions to all my problems,” she stated.