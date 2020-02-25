QBengaluru: Kashmiri Students’ Advocates Roughed up; NIA Raids on

Lawyers from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Dharwad, who had gone to the Dharwad sessions court to file the bail application for the three Kashmiri students in custody on charges of sedition, were allegedly roughed up on Monday, 24 February.

Several videos shot at the Dharwad court show that a tussle broke out as the team of lawyers attempted to leave the court. Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘we want justice’ could be heard in the background. As per high court orders, the team of defense lawyers was accompanied by a contingent of cops, who ensured they were escorted safely. However, one Bengaluru lawyer, is said to have suffered minor injuries, senior advocate BT Venkatesh told The Quint.

Read the full report here