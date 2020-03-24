QBengaluru: K’taka on Lockdown Till 31 March; COVID-19 Cases at 33

Startled by life returning to its hectic routine a day after a shutdown to check Covid-19 from spreading, the Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown with curfewlike implications across the state, beginning Monday midnight till 31 March.

The state, excluding essential and emergency services, will be shut down during the eight-day period. In Bengaluru city, all traffic within the city as well as to other states and districts will be prohibited. “After assessing the situation of #Covid-19, we have decided to lock down the whole state of Karnataka starting tomorrow (Tuesday) till March 31. I request all citizens to co-operate and please stay indoors,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Monday night.

The CM’s announcement came on a day that saw seven fresh Covid-19 cases in the state, taking the total number of infected persons to 33.

