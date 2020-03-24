QBengaluru: K’taka on Lockdown Till 31 March; COVID-19 Cases at 33
1. Karnataka on Lockdown Till 31 March
Startled by life returning to its hectic routine a day after a shutdown to check Covid-19 from spreading, the Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown with curfewlike implications across the state, beginning Monday midnight till 31 March.
The state, excluding essential and emergency services, will be shut down during the eight-day period. In Bengaluru city, all traffic within the city as well as to other states and districts will be prohibited. “After assessing the situation of #Covid-19, we have decided to lock down the whole state of Karnataka starting tomorrow (Tuesday) till March 31. I request all citizens to co-operate and please stay indoors,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Monday night.
The CM’s announcement came on a day that saw seven fresh Covid-19 cases in the state, taking the total number of infected persons to 33.
2. Seven More Patients Test Positive for COVID-19, Tally Now at 33
Seven more people in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the state’s total tally of positive cases to 33.
Earlier on Monday, Karnataka health department officials had stated that a 46-year-old man, who is a native of Kerala with travel history to Bengaluru and arrived in Bengaluru on 22 March, tested positive for coronavirus. He has been isolated in a hospital in Mysuru.
The other new cases include a 38-year-old man, who has a travel history to Dubai and arrived in the city on 17 March, a 41-year-old man who came from London to Bengaluru on March 13; a 30-year-old woman, who is the wife of a Bengaluru resident who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus; a 24-year-old man, with travel history to UK and Dubai; a 60-year-old man with travel history to Germany who arrived in the city on March 17; and a 22-year-old man, who is a resident of Kannur in Kerala and arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on 22 March.
3. Amid Lockdown, Bengaluru Liquor Shops Ordered Shut Till 31 March
All liquor stores in Bengaluru will remain closed until 31 March following the lockdown announced by the Karnataka government in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. This order was issued on Monday, 23 March, and will come into effect immediately.
In a notification issued on Monday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner GN Shivamurthy stated that liquor stores, bars, pubs, and restaurants will remain closed till 31 March irrespective of the license held by them.
"The decision has been taken in the interest of public health and to ensure that coronavirus does not spread from person to person," read a notice issued by Shivamurthy
4. Karnataka to Purchase 1,000 Ventilators From Mysuru Company
Karnataka will purchase 1,000 ventilators from Mysuru-based Skanray Technologies Private Limited, state Health Minister B Sriramulu announced on Monday morning at a press conference here.
It is important to note that the Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa had conducted search and seizure operations at Skanray Technologies in November last year for alleged tax violations. Though Skanray maintained that it is a “tax compliant” company, the DGIT officials said that they had found various tax violations in the company.
Sriramulu also said that the government would be purchasing 10 lakh masks and five lakh personal protective equipment. The decision comes at a time when the minutes of a union textiles ministry meeting revealed that an order placed for ten lakh 3-ply masks with a vendor yielded only 2 lakh masks who also sought a 266% revision of prices.
5. Private Vehicles, Autos, Uber and Ola Barred in Karnataka; Exceptions Allowed
The Karnataka government has increased the number of restrictions placed as part of the lockdown announced in the state. The lockdown will be in effect till 31 March in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and it has been extended from nine districts to the entire state.
The state government issued a fresh notification on Monday barring the use of private vehicles except for procuring essential commodities and other exceptions laid out by the government.
"Uber, taxis, auto-rickshaws and other hired services shall not be permitted for passenger transport except for procuring essential commodities and medical emergencies," the notification issued by the government stated. In Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that cab services like Ola and Uber will not be available.
