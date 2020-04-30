1. Five Karnataka Ministers Are Primary Contacts of Video Journalist Who Got COVID-19After the cameraperson of a private Kannada news channel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, five Karnataka Ministers, who were primary contacts of the journalist, have been asked to quarantined themselves, according to TOI. As per protocol, the ministers are not supposed to attend events, but they have all have flouted quarantine norms.The video journalist, otherwise known as Patient 475, met five ministers including two Deputy Chief Ministers — Govind Karjol and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan — as well as Minister for Housing V Somanna, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture CT Ravi, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(Source: The News Minute)5 Karnataka Ministers Primary Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Journo2. Karnataka Government Likely to Withdraw Case Against CoBRA CommandoKarnataka is likely to withdraw the case filed against a CRPF commando who was arrested by state police officials for alleged assault on them during COVID-19 lockdown duty in Belgaum, a charge contested by the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.In a bid to diffuse the ongoing tussle between CRPF and Karnataka police, the official communication sent to CRPF headquarters on Tuesday, with the details of bail granted to CRPF jawan Sunil Sachin Sawant, stated that the issue was discussed with the DGP Karnataka and other senior state authorities with a request to withdraw the case. According to official communication, Karnataka Director General of Police has assured top CRPF officers that the "case registered against CRPF CoBRA commando is likely to be withdrawn by the state authorities".(Source: Bangalore Mirror)3. Property Tax Rebate Extended in Bengaluru, Other Urban Areas Till 31 MayAll urban local authorities in Karnataka including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have extended the benefit of 5% rebate on property tax till May 31. Usually, the deadline to avail the rebate is by April 30 and the same has been relaxed on account of the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.The same was made official through a circular sent to deputy commissioners of all districts and heads of urban civic bodies by the Directorate of Municipal Administration under the state’s Urban Development Department.(Source: The News Minute)50 Percent of India’s COVID-19 PPE Kits Manufactured in Bengaluru4. 73-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Karnataka; Death Toll Increases to 21A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the death toll in the state due to infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said.The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters in Bengaluru.(Source: The New Indian Express)5. 3,000 Passengers Travelled to 17 Destinations on Repatriation Flights From Bengaluru During LockdownThe Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, as part of its repatriation efforts during lockdown, has flown nearly 3,000 passengers in 22 flights to 17 destinations around the world. It also flew passengers to eight cities it never had connections with before- Baku (Azerbaijan), Baghdad, Cairo, Incheon, Paro (Bhutan), Rome and Stockholm and Tbilisi (Georgia).(Source: The Times of India)CRPF Commando ‘Thrashed’ & Arrested by Karnataka Cops Gets Bail6. Karnataka to Enhance Its Capacity, to Test Over 5,000 Samples DailyWith the second phase of nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) nearing an end, Karnataka is looking to increase its daily testing count to over 5,000 samples per day.Officials of the Karnataka Health Department suggested that they are looking at all means to increase the testing rate. Karnataka has already been testing more than five times the number of tests that it has been since last week.While on 13 April, the state did 766 tests, 15 days later, on 28 April, the state carried out a total of 4,827 tests, which has been the highest for a single day so far.(Source: The News Minute) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)