QBengaluru: Interim Relief for Protesters; Cong Leaders Detained

The Karnataka high court ordered the government to consider within three days fresh applications — if any — filed by individuals or organizations that want to express their views on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The court passed the order on Friday while hearing a batch of PILs challenging the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the Bengaluru city police commissioner on Wednesday. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka will continue hearing on the PILs on January 7. It asked the government to file objections by 6 January.

The court will consider whether permission granted under Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009, can be nullified by imposing prohibitory orders.