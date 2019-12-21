QBengaluru: Interim Relief for Protesters; Cong Leaders Detained
1. Consider Fresh Protest Requests in 3 Days: HC
The Karnataka high court ordered the government to consider within three days fresh applications — if any — filed by individuals or organizations that want to express their views on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
The court passed the order on Friday while hearing a batch of PILs challenging the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the Bengaluru city police commissioner on Wednesday. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka will continue hearing on the PILs on January 7. It asked the government to file objections by 6 January.
The court will consider whether permission granted under Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009, can be nullified by imposing prohibitory orders.
2. Siddaramaiah not Allowed to fly to Mangaluru, 6 Other Cong Leaders Detained at Airport
The Mangaluru Police have detained several Congress leaders from Karnataka at the Mangaluru Airport in Bajpe. Former Congress Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and former Ballari MP VS Ugrappa were detained by the police at the airport in Bajpe on Friday morning.
MB Patil, MLA from Babaleshwar and former Home Minister MB Patil, MLC Nazeer Ahmed and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council SR Patil were also detained at the airport on Friday.
The police allegedly asked Congress leaders to go back to Bengaluru and did not allow them to step outside the airport.
3. Former min and MLA UT Khader Booked for Sedition for 'Provocative Speech'
Amidst the ongoing curfew and violence across Dakshina Kannada, former Karnataka minister and Mangaluru (formerly Ullal) constituency MLA U T Khader has been booked after allegedly stirring communal disharmony in a speech.
Based on a complaint filed by Sandesh Kumar Shetty, district general secretary, Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha, Mangaluru South police have registered the case on December 19, under Sections 124 A (Sedition - any person by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot — if rioting be committed — if not committed).
4. City Calm, Students Hold Symbolic Protests Against CAA
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that the city witnessed on Thursday, continued on Friday, albeit on a smaller scale, at several places.
Besides the restrictions under Section 144, the police took additional precautions in view of Thursday’s violence in Mangaluru. A huge number of police personnel were deployed in sensitive and protest-prone areas like Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle. Though various organisations had given calls for protests on Friday, the situation was normal.
At Town Hall, there was an eerie calm as the police stood at all corners, stopping anyone arriving with an intention to stage protests. Police security was beefed up near Jamia Masjid in KR Market. Throughout the afternoon prayers, the police deployed near the mosque ensured there were no untoward incidents and urged the gathering to exit peacefully.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Principal, Teachers Held for Assaulting Siblings
The principal and two teachers of a private school were arrested on Friday in connection with sexually harassing a class 10 student and assaulting her brother, who studies in class 7 at the same institution.
Koramangala police said the accused include a maths teacher and an English teacher. The maths teacher allegedly hit the boy, Raman (name changed), with a duster in the classroom, leaving him with a forehead injury on Monday. The matter went to the principal.
The school management informed Raman’s mother, a manager with a software firm, that he had tripped and hurt his forehead. She rushed to the school, learnt about the assault on her son and asked the school authorities why they’d given her false information.