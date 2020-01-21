QBengaluru: IED Parts at Mangaluru Airport Detonated & More

Hours after the security agencies recovered a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Mangaluru International Airport, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, 20 January, said he suspects that the “government is creating a situation of conflict between different communities.”

According to authorities, a black bag with explosives and other components of an IED were found in the bag.

The IED, however, did not have a charging mechanism and trigger operation, said CISF officials. “In other words, it had explosives, but it was not a live bomb. We suspect the explosive was silver power,” said Anil Pandey, DIG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

