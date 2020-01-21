QBengaluru: IED Parts at Mangaluru Airport Detonated & More
1. Govt Creating Rift in Communities: Kumaraswamy on IED in M’luru
Hours after the security agencies recovered a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Mangaluru International Airport, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, 20 January, said he suspects that the “government is creating a situation of conflict between different communities.”
According to authorities, a black bag with explosives and other components of an IED were found in the bag.
The IED, however, did not have a charging mechanism and trigger operation, said CISF officials. “In other words, it had explosives, but it was not a live bomb. We suspect the explosive was silver power,” said Anil Pandey, DIG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
2. CAA Protest: M’luru Cops Summon 1,800 From Kerala
Close to 2,000 people in Kerala’s Kasaragod district have received summons from Mangaluru police asking them to appear before their officials in relation to the probe into the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked the city on December 19 and left two people dead in police firing.
A majority of those who received the notices are Muslims, and seem to have been chosen on the basis of their cellphone location on the day of the protests. Kasaragod district panchayat member Ali Harshad Vorkady said as per his estimate, around 1,800 people in Kasaragod district have got notices so far.
3. Labelled ‘Bangladeshi’, Homes Razed: Hundreds Displaced in B’luru
Two days after their homes were razed in a demolition drive conducted by the city corporation and local cops, residents of Kariyammana Agrahara in south-west Bengaluru sit outside with all their identification in their hands. Many spent the night under the stars, taking shelter under trees.
In a surprise operation on Saturday, 18 January, that continued the next day, about 100-odd homes were razed on suspicions that the residents were ‘illegal Bangladeshi immigrants’. There are over 1,000 such huts or rooms located locked here, right beside Mantri Espana apartments in Bellandur, where several of the residents are employed as domestic workers and security guards.
“They said we are all Bangladeshis, but we are from Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bengal and many other places. I have a Voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and my name is on the NRC final list. Is there a poster on my back saying I am Bangladeshi? Why are they kicking a poor man in the stomach?”
4. RPF Busts Multi-crore Ticket Booking Racket
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted a multi-crore ticket booking racket and arrested two agents who had hacked the railway website and used the ANMS Tatkal software to book e-tickets.
The racket is spread across the country and efforts are on to nab all the accused. The arrested are Gulam Mustafa (26), a native of Jharkhand, and Hanumantharaju M (37), a resident of Peenya.
Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari, post commander of RPF, South Western Railway, said Hanumantharaju was arrested last year and Mustafa on 8 January. Upon questioning, Mustafa said that in 2017, he had created an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) agent ID to book an e-ticket. He later joined hands with the other accused and hacked the booking portal through ANMS software and created 563 fake IDs and started booking e-tickets illegally.
5. China Virus Scare: Screening Begins at KIA
With the deadly novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection affecting more than 200 people and claiming three lives in China, doctors in Bengaluru are as concerned as their counterparts elsewhere in the world.
While medical professionals feel growing passenger traffic between Bengaluru and China is enough cause for worry, authorities at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday sounded the first alert as a precautionary step.
“Bengaluru airport has no direct flight to the affected cities in China. However, BIAL has taken precautionary measures to manage novel coronavirus cases. Based on the guidelines received from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, BIAL has set up a helpdesk at international arrivals. Thermal screening of passengers from Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur started on Monday,” said a BIAL spokesperson. Thermal imaging scanners used at airports can potentially detect if one has fever.
