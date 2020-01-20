QBengaluru: Homes of ‘Illegal Migrants’ Razed; Cabinet Rejig Delay

Thousands of labourers living in shanties in various pockets of East Bengaluru were forced onto streets after they were branded “illegal Bangladeshi migrants” by a BBMP official and thrown out of their makeshift houses over a week.

Activists said over 200 homes were demolished over the last two days in Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabeesanahalli and Kundalahalli of Bengaluru. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who was kept in the dark, indicated the decision was unauthorised and said action will be taken against the assistant executive engineer who executed the demolition with police protection.

Those in the shanties were already living under fear after several videos on the social media dubbed them ‘illegal migrants from Bangladesh’ and called upon officials to remove the encroachments.