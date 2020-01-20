QBengaluru: Homes of ‘Illegal Migrants’ Razed; Cabinet Rejig Delay
1. BBMP Razes Hundreds of Shanties; Chief in Dark
Thousands of labourers living in shanties in various pockets of East Bengaluru were forced onto streets after they were branded “illegal Bangladeshi migrants” by a BBMP official and thrown out of their makeshift houses over a week.
Activists said over 200 homes were demolished over the last two days in Kariyammana Agrahara, Devarabeesanahalli and Kundalahalli of Bengaluru. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who was kept in the dark, indicated the decision was unauthorised and said action will be taken against the assistant executive engineer who executed the demolition with police protection.
Those in the shanties were already living under fear after several videos on the social media dubbed them ‘illegal migrants from Bangladesh’ and called upon officials to remove the encroachments.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
2. Fresh Tension as Shah Moots Only Six Cabinet Berths for Defectors
The suspense over Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expanding his council of ministers is set to continue until after he returns from his trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Yediyurappa, who heads a 10-member delegation to the Swiss ski resort, left on Sunday. Prior to his departure, he told reporters he would expand the cabinet only after he returns. The WEF ends on 24 January.
“I discussed the issue with [BJP] national president Amit Shah for 30 minutes or so. He has given a positive response and I will expand the cabinet within two days after my return,” Yediyurappa said. The development has obviously left ministerial aspirants, especially defectors from Congress and JD(S) who were re-elected on BJP tickets last month, restive. Moreover, while Yediyurappa has promised ministerial berths to all MLAs who switched to the BJP from Congress and JD(S), sources say Shah is only in favour of inducting six defectors (11 of whom won MLA seats on saffron party tickets in the byelections) into the cabinet.
3. Karnataka to Get Four New Airports in the Next 2 Years: Aviation Secretary
Bengaluru has the potential to become the aviation capital of the country, said Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Friday at the Wings India Summit, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Bidar will be the next operational airport and is expected to start operations on 26 January. The first flight will be from Bidar to Bengaluru.
“We have airports in all directions of the State now. A couple of months ago, the Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) airport was made operational. Aviation has become an engine of economic growth,” the secretary said at the summit. The aviation secretary further said that five airports will become operational in Karnataka in the next two years — Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Karwar, Chikkamagaluru and Bidar.
4. Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Raping 19-Yr-Old After Spiking Her Drink
The police in Bengaluru on Friday arrested two students for allegedly sexually assaulting their friend after they allegedly spiked her drink to knock her unconscious. The police said that according to the complainant, she had met the two accused at a pub in Koramangala on the day of the sexual assault.
The two accused have been sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons after they were produced before a local court.
Kodigehalli Police said two accused, one of whom was friends with the woman, had invited her to a pub in Koramangala on Wednesday and offered the 19-year-old survivor drinks that were laced with sedatives. According to the survivor, the accused had reportedly refused to drop her at her paying guest accommodation as she had consumed alcohol and instead insisted that she spend the night at their place and return the next morning.
5. Metro Worker Falls to Death From 35ft
A 34-year-old man working at a Metro construction site fell to his death from a height of 35 feet while erecting viaduct sections between two pillars on Kanakapura Road. His father alleged his son was killed due to lack of adequate safety equipment.
Narasimhamurthy, from Ajjanahalli village in Chitradurga district and resident of Vajarahalli, was working between pillars 249 and 250 late Wednesday night when he accidentally fell on the road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
His father Hanumanthappa, 58, told TOI: “Narasimhamurthy was supposed to come home for Sankranti festival but he chose to work as he wanted to take leave for our village fair. He had been working at the Metro site for a year and paid Rs 650 during night shift. He got Rs 450 for working during the day.”
