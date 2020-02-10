QBengaluru: New Ministers to Get Portfolios Today; Bandh on 13 Feb

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday reiterated portfolios for all new ministers will be distributed on Monday and the exercise was not completed sooner only because of weekend holidays.

“I had completed all the formalities on the process of portfolio allocation,” Yediyurappa said, appearing to rubbish rumours that the delay was caused due to a tussle over plum posts. “However, considering it was a weekend, I decided to postpone handing them out. On Monday all portfolios will be announced.”

The CM also promised to induct loyalists into his council of ministers, admitting Umesh Katti, Hukkeri legislator, should not have been left out. Speaking in Shivamogga earlier in the day,