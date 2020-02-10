QBengaluru: New Ministers to Get Portfolios Today; Bandh on 13 Feb
1. Portfolios for New Ministers Today, Loyalists Will be Inducted Soon: CM
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday reiterated portfolios for all new ministers will be distributed on Monday and the exercise was not completed sooner only because of weekend holidays.
“I had completed all the formalities on the process of portfolio allocation,” Yediyurappa said, appearing to rubbish rumours that the delay was caused due to a tussle over plum posts. “However, considering it was a weekend, I decided to postpone handing them out. On Monday all portfolios will be announced.”
The CM also promised to induct loyalists into his council of ministers, admitting Umesh Katti, Hukkeri legislator, should not have been left out. Speaking in Shivamogga earlier in the day,
2. Pro-Kannada Groups Call for Bandh on 13 February, Demanding More Jobs for Kannadigas
The Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a collective of pro-Kannada organisations, has called for a bandh in the state on 13 February coinciding with hundred days of protest for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in the state.
The organisation is calling for the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends job reservations to Kannadigas in the state in both the private and government sectors.
Nagesh, a member of the organisation claimed that many pro-Kannada groups, transport associations and trade unions had offered their support for the bandh. "We want the recommendations in the Sarojini Mahishi report implemented to secure the future generations of Kannadigas in the state. We have the support of over 100 associations of hotels, shops and transport services," Nagesh claimed.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. IPS Officer Sits on Dharna Outside House of His Ex-Wife
Police officers spend a lot of time monitoring protests or evicting protesters, but an IPS officer sitting on a dharna outside the house of his former wife on Sunday baffled the city police, even as it exposed their human side.
Arun Rangarajan, serving as the Superintendent of Police in the internal security division in Kalaburagi district, chose to sit on a dharna outside the house of his former wife Ilakkiya Karunakaran at Vasanthnagar here.
The entire episode led to high drama, drawing media attention. The officer began his protest around 5.30 pm, saying his former wife was not letting him visit their children. Many senior officials rushed to the spot to pacify the officer but in vain.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. Three Africans Held for Kidney Fraud in City
Three foreign nationals and three from Tripura, all residents of Bengaluru, running a fake online marketplace for kidneys by invoking the names of prominent Bengaluru urologists landed behind bars on Saturday.
Banaswadi police said the gang contacted people who needed kidneys as well as those who were ready to sell them and collected registration fees from them. “At least 260 persons across the country, each paying between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh, lost money to the gang,” police said.
Nigerian Esene Lovely, 29, who stays in Hegde Nagar, was the kingpin. Mohamed Ahmed Ismail, 24, of Babusapalya and Marwan F, 27, of Kammanahalli (both from Sudan) were his henchmen. Three men from Tripura – Herendra Tripura, 25, of Bannerghatta, Kimi Ranjan Tripura, 21, and Jatin Kumar Tripura, 25, both from Bommanahalli – arranged accounts to which the victims credited money.
5. Coronavirus: Karwar Youth on Board Quarantined Ship Seeks Govt’s Help to Return Home
A Karwar youth, who is working as a steward on the cruise liner Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan, desperately wants to return home and has sought the help of the Indian government. The cruise was on its way to Singapore and was scheduled to return to China.
Abhishek of Padmanabhanagar in Karwar has been working on the cruise for the past six years. The vessel, with 3,700 passengers and crew members on board, was quarantined off a port near Yokohama, Tokyo, after over 50 of its passengers were found to have been affected with the Novel Coronavirus.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
