QBengaluru: Govt Invokes Rules to Control COVID-19 & More
1. Karnataka Becomes First State to Invoke Provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 Amid COVID-19 Fear
Karnataka became the first state in the country to notify regulations to prevent the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus. ‘The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020’ — notified in the gazette under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Karnataka — will be in effect for one year from 11 March.
The move is being seen as the state government’s response to Wednesday’s Kalaburagi case, as it gives powers to the state to act if a patient or his family refuses to cooperate in being quarantined or tested.
Under these regulations, all government and private hospitals should have flu corners for screening suspected cases of Covid-19. All hospitals are required to record the travel history in addition to the history of coming in contact with a suspected or a confirmed case.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
2. After Months of Delay, DK Shivakumar Named President of Karnataka Congress
After months of delay, the All India Congress Committee finally on Wednesday announced that former Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar will head the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. After intense lobbying for several months, the high command’s announcement comes at a time when the party is on a shaky wicket as it faced a huge setback in Madhya Pradesh. With Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, it has become imperative for the Congress to ensure other leaders like DK Shivakumar do not leave.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah will continue to serve as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Legislators Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahammed have been appointed as KPCC Working Presidents. All three members of the party are close associates of Siddaramaiah.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Schools Mulling Holidays, Home Exams for Students
With the department of public Instruction (DPI) declaring holidays for students up to grade 5 from Tuesday, some schools have decided to call off exams of higher classes and are also considering declaring holidays in a day or two.
Officials, however, said no decision has been taken on cancelling exams and added that an appropriate order will be issued in this regard once schools reopen.
According to several school heads, given the government directive, the final examination scheduled from the second week of March had been cancelled. They have sent emails and SMSs to all parents about the same. Some like Delhi Public School (Bangalore East) and DPS (Bangalore South) announced that they’d be promoting students in classes 1 to 5 based on their performance through the year.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Despite Vaccination Drive, 97 Cases of Monkey Fever Recorded in Karnataka
Every year, between November and May, the Karnataka government and its health infrastructure braces itself to respond to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as ‘Monkey Fever’.
The Nodal Officer for KFD in Karnataka, Dr Kiran told TNM on Wednesday that 97 cases of monkey fever have been reported in the state. The worst affected region is Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district, where 68 cases have been reported. Thirthahalli is infamous for its repeated outbreaks of KFD, year after year. Sagar is the next worst-hit region, with 15 cases reported. The remaining 14 cases are from other taluks in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts.
The popular name 'monkey fever' comes from the fact that the virus is transmitted from monkeys to humans, through vectors such as ticks, mosquitoes and fleas.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. MLA’s Letterhead Faked for Job Recommendation
Following fake letterheads of the chief minister’s political secretary SR Vishwanath and Mayakonda MLA N Linganna, another legislator’s identity has been forged to present a bogus recommendation.
An unknown person has forged the letterhead and signature of Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekar to get the vice-president’s post at the forest development corporation. As if forging the documents was not enough, the accused also made phone calls in the legislator’s name to fast-track the appointment. The conman is also believed to have forged the letterheads of Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi, Minister for Mines and Geology CC Patil and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
