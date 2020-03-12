QBengaluru: Govt Invokes Rules to Control COVID-19 & More

Karnataka became the first state in the country to notify regulations to prevent the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus. ‘The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020’ — notified in the gazette under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Karnataka — will be in effect for one year from 11 March.

The move is being seen as the state government’s response to Wednesday’s Kalaburagi case, as it gives powers to the state to act if a patient or his family refuses to cooperate in being quarantined or tested.

Under these regulations, all government and private hospitals should have flu corners for screening suspected cases of Covid-19. All hospitals are required to record the travel history in addition to the history of coming in contact with a suspected or a confirmed case.

(Source: Deccan Herald)