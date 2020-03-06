QBengaluru: Fuel, Liquor to be Costlier; Test Results of 4 Awaited

The economy is slowing, adversely impacting revenue collection. Devolution of central funds to Karnataka has been reduced significantly by the 15th Finance Commission – on the grounds that the state’s IT sector, which accounts for a quarter of its GDP, is exempt from taxes on its exports. These concerns prefaced Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s budget for 2020-21, prompting him to say, “This magnitude of economic difficulties was never faced in the previous years by our state.”

To raise revenue, he did what governments tend to do under such circumstances. He increased taxes on petrol and diesel, and excise duty on alcoholic beverages. We will now pay Rs 1.60 more per litre for fuel. Liquor prices, for a 180ml bottle, will rise anywhere between Rs 2 and Rs 27.

Yediyurappa stayed away from other favourite taxation segments – property and motor vehicles – because they have been in the throes of a prolonged downturn. In fact, he reduced stamp duty from 5% to 2% for first-time buyers of an apartment costing less than Rs 20 lakh.

(Source: The Times of India)