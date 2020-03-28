QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Touch 62; 3rd Death in Karnataka
1. 10-month-old Baby in Karnataka Gets COVID-19, Total Cases at 62
Seven new cases of COVID 19 have been reported by the Karnataka government, as of 27 March. This brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 62 and it includes three persons who died and four patients who have been discharged from hospitals.
The bulletin released by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said that the state’s patient number 1, a techie working with Dell, and his wife have been discharged. Their daughter had already been discharged earlier.
A ten-month-old baby boy from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has tested positive for COVID-19. The boy had no prior history of foreign travel and the bulletin stated that the family had reportedly travelled to Kerala, but Dakshina Kannada Collector Sindhu Rupesh told TNM that this was still being investigated.
The baby was suffering from fever and severe acute respiratory illness.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Karnataka Reports Third COVID-19 Death
In the third COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, a 60-year-old man died at a hospital in Tumakuru on Friday hours after his test result came positive for coronavirus infection along with that of six others as the total cases in the state rose to 62. The man had no travel history to any foreign country, but had visited Delhi and returned by train earlier this month, following which he developed certain symptoms, officials said.
In a tweet, state Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu confirmed the death was due to coronavirus infection. "He (60-year-old) had a history of travel to Delhi by train on March 13. His 24 high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in designated hospital. 8 tested negative and 3 are healthcare professionals who are house quarantined," a health department mid-day update said. Earlier, district officials had put the age of the man as 65. The bulletin said with the seven new cases, including a 10-month old child from Dakshina Kannada, as many as 62 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state as of Friday. This included three deaths and five discharges.
(Source: The Economic Times)
3. Karnataka Decides on Stricter Coronavirus Lockdown After PM Modi’s Push
The State Cabinet on Friday decided to intensify the implementation of the 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and expressed concern over free movement of people despite restrictions.
“PM Modi spoke to us at 9.30 AM and observed that in Karnataka several people are still moving around, in spite of the shutdown. He has asked the state government to ensure effective implementation,” Yediyurappa said, briefing reporters.
“We have discussed all the measures to be taken to mitigate the situation. The district incharge ministers have been asked to take complete responsibility in ensuring that all the measures to curb the pandemic are in place,” the CM said.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. Engineer Held for Raping Woman He Met on Dating App
A 41-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly raping and cheating a 39-year-old woman who he had met on a dating app.
The accused is Vinod Kumar of Venkateshapura. He allegedly got in touch with the woman in September 2019 and told her he was unmarried. Later, the duo met on many occasions. Kumar promised to marry her and forced her into a sexual relationship. She stopped contacting him after she learnt that he was a married man, Bandepalya police said.
The woman alleged Kumar had taken cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from her.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. COVID-19: Infosys Employee Arrested for Post Asking People to Spread the Virus on Social Media
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a software engineer who was employed with Infosys for allegedly putting up a post on social media encouraging people to spread the novel coronavirus.
In his tweet, the accused, Mujeeb Mohammad, 40, wrote, “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with an open mouth in public. Spread the virus.”
A CCB official said, “We have arrested the engineer for posting hate messages on social media. He has been booked under the IT Act and under Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC.” The post went viral on Thursday. Infosys subsequently ordered an internal probe and terminated his employment.
