QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Touch 62; 3rd Death in Karnataka

Seven new cases of COVID 19 have been reported by the Karnataka government, as of 27 March. This brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 62 and it includes three persons who died and four patients who have been discharged from hospitals.



The bulletin released by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said that the state’s patient number 1, a techie working with Dell, and his wife have been discharged. Their daughter had already been discharged earlier.

A ten-month-old baby boy from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has tested positive for COVID-19. The boy had no prior history of foreign travel and the bulletin stated that the family had reportedly travelled to Kerala, but Dakshina Kannada Collector Sindhu Rupesh told TNM that this was still being investigated.

The baby was suffering from fever and severe acute respiratory illness.

