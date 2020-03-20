QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 15; 2 Patients Recover Fully

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday that two persons who were tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru have now recovered. The wife of the Dell techie and the techie from Google, have recovered, he said. They will be discharged on Friday. “We have sent their samples for testing once more. We will discharge them tomorrow (Friday) after the results come,” he said. The minister further said that those who are being discharged must remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

“This is good news for the state. It tells the state that by getting the infection does not result in death. There is no need to worry but do maintain cleanliness and take precautions,” he said.

The department had said earlier in the day that one person tested positive in Kodagu, taking the total positive cases in the state to 15, including the man who died in Kalaburagi. The person had travelled from Saudi Arabia to Kodagu.

(Source: The News Minute)