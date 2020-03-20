QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 15; 2 Patients Recover Fully
1. Dubai-Returned Kodagu Man is State’s 15th Case
The Kodagu administration clamped prohibitory orders on the coffee district after a 35-year-old man who had travelled to Dubai became Karnataka’s 15th Covid-19 patient on Thursday.
After he arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on 15 March, he cleared the screening test and took a bus to Kodagu. He developed symptoms on 17 March and was admitted to the isolation ward of a Madikeri hospital.
Deputy commissioner C Annies Kanmani Joy declared a 500-metre cordon sanitaire around the patient’s house in Kodangeri village, 21km from Madikeri, besides placing 180 of his contacts under home quarantine.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Dell Techie's Wife, Google Techie Recover From COVID-19 in Bengaluru
Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday that two persons who were tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru have now recovered. The wife of the Dell techie and the techie from Google, have recovered, he said. They will be discharged on Friday. “We have sent their samples for testing once more. We will discharge them tomorrow (Friday) after the results come,” he said. The minister further said that those who are being discharged must remain in home quarantine for 14 days.
“This is good news for the state. It tells the state that by getting the infection does not result in death. There is no need to worry but do maintain cleanliness and take precautions,” he said.
The department had said earlier in the day that one person tested positive in Kodagu, taking the total positive cases in the state to 15, including the man who died in Kalaburagi. The person had travelled from Saudi Arabia to Kodagu.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. 25% Quota for Locals in NLSIU Approved
The legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that seeks to set aside 25% of seats in the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for “students of Karnataka”.
A student — regardless of her mother tongue — who has studied in Karnataka for 10 years is eligible for the quota. The National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill 2020 cleared the assembly hurdle in minutes of its introduction. After the Bill is passed in the council, the governor will sign it into a law.
The Siddaramaiah government had set aside 50% quota for Karnataka students in NLSIU, but the governor had rejected it, saying “the demand was too high”.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. No More Free Laptops to Students in Karnataka Govt Colleges
It’s official. The government has decided to stop giving free laptops to first-year degree students, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told the Assembly on Thursday.
“Our government has decided to discontinue this scheme,” Narayan, the higher education minister, said. “In 2019-20, all first-year students studying in government colleges across courses - 1.09 lakh of them - have been given laptops,” he added. Those students whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh have been given free laptops, Narayan said.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Woman Nabbed for Stealing Bitcoins Worth ₹3.7cr
A 26-year-old woman entrepreneur who stole bitcoins worth Rs 3.7 crore from a company she cofounded was arrested on Thursday by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths. This is the first case to be registered for stealing bitcoins after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on trading of cryptocurrencies earlier this month.
Ayushi Jain, a resident of Bellandur, allegedly stole 63.5 bitcoins worth Rs 3.7 crore from BitCipher Labs LLP located on Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura. Police said she jointly founded the firm in 2017 along with Ashish Singhal, the complainant. Ayushi quit the company on 16 December, last year.
(Source: The Times of India)
