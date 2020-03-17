QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 10; Nalapad Booked for Assault
1. 3 Fresh Cases Take Count in Karnataka to 10
Three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Karnataka late Monday night, taking the total number of infected to 10. Two of the infected were from Bengaluru and the third was from Kalaburagi.
One of the fresh positive cases is a 32-year-old software engineer, who returned from the US via London on 8 March and was in home isolation. He travelled with a 50-year-old Bengaluru software professional, who tested positive on 10 March. The eighth patient, a Tumakuru Road resident, was tested for Covid-19 after he developed symptoms and his samples were collected on 14 March. He is being treated at the isolation ward in KC General Hospital in the city.
Details of the other two fresh positive cases were not known.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Now, Nalapad Booked for Thrashing Fellow Congress Worker
Mohammed Haris Nalapad is at it again this time, the son of Shanthinagar legislator N A Haris is accused of assaulting a Congress worker at a party event.
Nalapad reportedly got into an argument with Sachin Gowda S, a fellow Congress worker, at a debate contest organised by Youth Congress at Telugu Vignana Samithi Auditorium in Vyalikaval on Sunday. Gowda later filed a complaint at the Vyalikaval police station, alleging that Nalapad and his gunman assaulted him. He also accused Nalapad of threatening and abusing him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Chetan Singh Rathore said a case had been opened against Nalapad, his gunman, Bengaluru Youth Congress vice-president Shivakumar, Manjunath and others under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323
(voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Truck Hits 2 Cabs at Indiranagar Signal, One Killed
A cab driver heading to his parents’ house in Mysuru for a ritual was killed in a road accident involving two trucks carrying gas cylinders and two cars at Binnamangala signal, Indiranagar on Monday morning.
P Ramachandra, 38, a resident of KR Puram and from Ramanahalli in Mysuru, died instantly in his vehicle. The driver of another cab, which too was involved in the accident, survived with minor injuries, thanks to his vehicle’s airbags.
Ramachandra’s parents and other family members had arranged a special puja at their Ramanahalli residence on Monday. He was supposedto reach his parents’ house on Sunday,
(Source: The Times of India)
4. One Floor in all Karnataka Govt Medical College Hospitals to be Used for Isolation
The Karnataka government has decided to convert an entire floor in all government-run medical college hospitals into isolation facilities for potential COVID-19 cases. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that all government medical college hospitals would be turned into “war rooms to tackle COVID-19”.
The minister also said that the government is planning to rope in private medical colleges as well to ensure that enough beds are available for housing patients in isolation.
“We are holding talks with various medical colleges in Bengaluru like East Point, Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, and MVJ Medical College. We want to convert one floor in private hospitals in Bengaluru into isolation facilities as well. We want to make sure that we have at least 3,000 beds for housing patients in Bengaluru,” he added.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Court Seeks Police Objection to Amulya's Bail Petition
A lower court on Monday issued a notice to Upparpet police to file an objection over the bail petition filed by student activist Amulya Leona Noronha, who has been jailed on sedition charges.
City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati gave the directions and adjourned the hearing until 24 March.
Amulya, 19, was arrested under IPC sections 124A, 153A, 153B, 505(2) for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a programme to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the city on 20 February. But before she could complete the speech, the organisers snatched the mic, and police whisked her away.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
