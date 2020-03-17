QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 10; Nalapad Booked for Assault

Three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Karnataka late Monday night, taking the total number of infected to 10. Two of the infected were from Bengaluru and the third was from Kalaburagi.

One of the fresh positive cases is a 32-year-old software engineer, who returned from the US via London on 8 March and was in home isolation. He travelled with a 50-year-old Bengaluru software professional, who tested positive on 10 March. The eighth patient, a Tumakuru Road resident, was tested for Covid-19 after he developed symptoms and his samples were collected on 14 March. He is being treated at the isolation ward in KC General Hospital in the city.

Details of the other two fresh positive cases were not known.

