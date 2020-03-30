QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases at 83; Mysuru Mart Blocks NE Students
1. Seven More Positive, State’s Infected Count Now 83
Seven new cases of were reported by the Karnataka health department on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 83.
Five of those confirmed infected on Sunday are colleagues of a 35-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, who tested positive on Friday (27 March). In all, the district now has eight positive patients. Four of the five are residents of the temple town, while one is from Mysuru city. All five have been classified primary contacts.
Authorities are still investigating how the 35-year-old man caught the virus since he had not travelled overseas, nor had any link to known COVID-19 positive patients.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Racism in Mysuru: Supermarket Blocks Students From Northeast
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several instances of racism faced by people from the north eastern states in the rest of the country have emerged. In the latest instance, two young men were blocked from entering a supermarket in Mysuru. The students from Nagaland were told they couldn't enter to buy groceries as they were 'foreigners'. The incident was recorded in a video captured by one of them.
The incident of racial discrimination took place in the More Supermarket Outlet located near Chamundipuram on JLB Road Branch in Mysuru city around 6.30 pm on Saturday.
The video seems to have been posted first by one of the men in the video on Instagram on Saturday. And since then the video has got viral on many social media and personal messaging platforms.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Bengaluru Civic Body Identifies 17 Hotels as COVID-19 Quarantine Centres
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP) has identified 17 hotels in the city where people kept under observation or advised to go in quarantine for COVID-19 surveillance can stay. All these hotels will have no air-condition facilities as recommended by health professionals.
These hotels include Sabarwal Residency in Sudhama Nagar, Emirates Hotel in Madiwala, Empire Hotel and Silicrest in Koramangala, OYO Amethyst in Jayanagar, Ramakrishna Lodge in Gandhinagar, Hotel Citadel in Anand Rao Circle, Likith International near Freedom Park, Fortune Park JP Celestial on Race Course Road, Arafa Inn in Gandhinagar, Lemon Tree Premier in Ulsoor, Keys Select Hosur Road in Singasandra, Chalukya Hotel, OYO Town on Kensington Road, Sri Lakshmi PG in Domlur, Key Select Whitefield and Trinity Wood Hotel on Swami Vivekananda Road.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Lockdown Violation: 24 Booked, 7 Cops Suspended
In what could be termed as measures at strict enforcement of lockdown, the government on Sunday registered cases against people violating the clampdown orders. In KR Pet of Mandya district, cases were booked against five people who were smoking in a group in violation of the prohibitory order.
The action was initiated on the complaint made by deputy tahsildar. On the other hand, FIRs have been registered against 19 persons who had allegedly assembled for prayers at a place of worship in Bagalkot. The town police registered the case acting on a complaint lodged by the revenue inspector.
Meanwhile, in Chamarajanagar, seven police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were suspended for allowing the movement of vehicles at Heggavadi and Punajur checkpost, on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, on Sunday.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. CM Promises Shelter for Stranded Workers
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said the government would arrange shelters for those stranded at the state borders and provide facilities to conduct medical examination on them.
About 1,000 migrant Kannadiga labourers are stranded along the Goa and Maharashtra borders with Karnataka. During an all-party meeting on COVID-19 pandemic chaired by the chief minister, the opposition parties attacked the government for its failure to provide transportation to migrant labourers from Karnataka working in other states.
Citing the home ministry’s directive that the stranded migrants should stay put, Yediyurappa said the government, instead of making arrangements to bring them back, would ensure required amenities for them till the coronavirus crisis defuses. “These are difficult times,” the CM said.
(Source: The Times of India)
