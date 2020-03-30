QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases at 83; Mysuru Mart Blocks NE Students

Seven new cases of were reported by the Karnataka health department on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 83.

Five of those confirmed infected on Sunday are colleagues of a 35-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, who tested positive on Friday (27 March). In all, the district now has eight positive patients. Four of the five are residents of the temple town, while one is from Mysuru city. All five have been classified primary contacts.

Authorities are still investigating how the 35-year-old man caught the virus since he had not travelled overseas, nor had any link to known COVID-19 positive patients.

(Source: The Times of India)