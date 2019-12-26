QBengaluru: CM Withdraws Ex Gratia for Mangaluru Killings & More
1. In U-turn, BSY Says ₹10L Aid Only if Probe Clears Victims’ Names
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday put on hold Rs 10-lakh compensation to the victims of Mangaluru police firing till investigations proved they were not part of the group that went on an attacking spree and tried to storm a police station on 19 December during a protest against the controversial citizenship law.
The chief minister had announced the compensation on Sunday. At Moodbidri, about 35km from Mangaluru, Yediyurappa told reporters that the decision to give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Nausheen Kudroli and Jaleel Kandak, who died in police firing, was “not correct” since police investigations into the incident had not been completed.
Yediyurappa said the compensation amount has not been released yet.
2. Bikes Parked Inside CPI Office Compound Set on Fire
Six bikes which were parked inside the CPI Karnataka State Committee Office in Bengaluru were set on fire. The incident of arson was carried out some time around 1 am on Wednesday morning.
There have been no arrests made in the case, Seshadripuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjanraj Urs confirmed. Police said they are yet to zero in on any suspect.
According to CPI members, the bikes were set on fire by BJP activists as an act of retaliation to the stand taken against CAA. Moreover, on Tuesday the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was attacked in Kannur by DYFI activists. Vyalikaval Police have registered an FIR against unnamed persons.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Steep Rise in Stray Dogs in Bengaluru, Shows Census
The much-delayed dog census is finally over and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which carried out the exercise over a period nearly six months, has found out that the number of canines in the city has increased by almost one-and-a-half times.
The census that was conducted by Goa-based Worldwide Veterinary Service Centre (WVSC), has estimated that the city has about 3,09,972 stray dogs. The census report has been submitted to BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar. According to the BBMP’s previous dog population census in 2013, the city had about 1.85 lakh dogs. The census has found out that about 46% of stray dogs in the city still need to be covered by the animal birth control (ABC) programme.
The census details have revealed that of the total 3,09,972 stray dogs, there are about 2,06,213 males and 1,03,759 females of which about 1,68,119 or 54.25% have been neutered.
4. BMTC Launches New App With Trip Planner, Live bus Tracking & More
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday launched its MyBMTC mobile app, which provides real-time information on the utility’s buses and operations. The app has been developed by 15-year-old Nihar Thakkar.
Thakkar had earlier developed his own app, Track BMTC buses in real-time, to provide info on bus operations. The Times of India had on 7 July 2019 published a report – BMTC shows door to teen whose bus app a hit among passengers – highlighting how BMTC had blocked Thakkar’s access to its data. The two parties have since buried the hatchet.
The latest beta version of the app was launched by corporation chairman NS Nandiesha Reddy and MD C Shikha.
5. Bookie Taking Bets on Bangla Premier League Nabbed
Central Crime Branch officials arrested 40-year-old Ravi Mahadev Naik who was running an online betting racket in JP Nagar 1st Phase.
Police said Naik was caught red-handed receiving bets from other bookies operating a gambling racket involving the Bangladesh Premier Cricket League. "When he was caught, he was taking bets for a game being played by Dhaka Platoons versus the Sylhet Thunders," police said, adding that the illegal gambling operation was being routed through the website Play365online.com and a mobile phone app.
During the interrogation, Naik allegedly told police that he had been running the racket for the last six months.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)