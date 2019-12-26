QBengaluru: CM Withdraws Ex Gratia for Mangaluru Killings & More

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday put on hold Rs 10-lakh compensation to the victims of Mangaluru police firing till investigations proved they were not part of the group that went on an attacking spree and tried to storm a police station on 19 December during a protest against the controversial citizenship law.

The chief minister had announced the compensation on Sunday. At Moodbidri, about 35km from Mangaluru, Yediyurappa told reporters that the decision to give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Nausheen Kudroli and Jaleel Kandak, who died in police firing, was “not correct” since police investigations into the incident had not been completed.

Yediyurappa said the compensation amount has not been released yet.