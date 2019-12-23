QBengaluru: CM Defends M’luru Firing; Mizos Protesting CAA Heckled

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday defended the Mangaluru police firing incident that left two persons dead during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying the men in khaki were carrying out their duty to protect the innocent people and prevent a mob from running amok.

The CM told reporters: “Police opened fire when the mob tried to storm a police station in Mangaluru and loot arms in its custody on Thursday. Should police keep quiet if a mob tries to disturb peace and indulges in arson? Aren’t police duty bound to protect the innocent people and their property?”

The CM’s statement comes hours after former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy blamed the BJP government for Mangaluru unrest, and demanded the removal of officers behind the police firing and home minister Basavaraj Bommai.