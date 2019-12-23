QBengaluru: CM Defends M’luru Firing; Mizos Protesting CAA Heckled
1. CM Defends Mangaluru Firing, Says Cops Reined in Mob
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday defended the Mangaluru police firing incident that left two persons dead during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying the men in khaki were carrying out their duty to protect the innocent people and prevent a mob from running amok.
The CM told reporters: “Police opened fire when the mob tried to storm a police station in Mangaluru and loot arms in its custody on Thursday. Should police keep quiet if a mob tries to disturb peace and indulges in arson? Aren’t police duty bound to protect the innocent people and their property?”
The CM’s statement comes hours after former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy blamed the BJP government for Mangaluru unrest, and demanded the removal of officers behind the police firing and home minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Mizos Protesting CAA in Bengaluru Heckled, Asked If They’re from ULFA
Two days before the Karnataka police enforced Section 144 in various parts of the state, on 19 December, a silent anti-CAA protest by natives of Mizoram in Bengaluru, led to them being harassed and racially profiled.
A video recording of the incident shows a man, who identified himself as a local resident, asking protesters if they were affiliated to ‘ULFA or some other militant organisation’. He can also be seen taking photographs of the group and repeatedly asking: ‘Who are you?’ and ‘What are you doing here?’
The irony of accusing Mizos of being part of Assam’s separatist group was lost on this particular local resident.
Read the full report here
3. 13 of 15 Newly-Elected Karnataka MLAs Take Oath
Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Sunday. 22 December, administered oath to 13 out of the 15 newly-elected MLAs of Karnataka, who emerged victorious in the December 5 bypolls. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall.
While all the BJP MLA-elects and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda attended the swearing-in ceremony as scheduled, Congress MLA-elects Rizwan Arshad and HP Manjunath gave the occasion a miss. As of now it is not clear if they skipped the ceremony due to the recent stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state and country. Both the MLAs could not be reached for a comment. Incidentally, two more persons in Mangaluru have succumbed to their injuries after police opened fire to disperse a group of protesters in Mangalore North Police Station limits on Thursday.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. BJP Cadre Stabbed, Police say No Prelim Evidence of Political Rivalry
A 31-year-old Bengaluru man was stabbed after he was returning from the pro-CAA protest held in the city on Sunday morning. DCP West B Ramesh told TNM the victim, Varun Bhoopalam, a BJP party worker was allegedly waylaid by four men in two bikes when he was returning home from the protest.
Varun Bhoopalam, a local businessman, and a resident of JP Nagar is a BJP functionary involved in the party’s activities in South Bengaluru. Varun was allegedly heading back home from Town Hall, where the pro-CAA protest was held, and was a kilometre away on Jayachamaraja Road, when four men on two bikes allegedly waylaid him and began beating him up.
“He was on a two-wheeler. His bike was stopped by four men on two bikes. He was stabbed on his head and he has a stab injury on his back. We are trying to look at CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” DCP Ramesh said.
(Source: The News MInute)
5. Relative Held for Acid Attack on BMTC Conductor
Two days after a woman BMTC conductor suffered an acid attack, her brother-in-law and his friends have been arrested.
R Arun Naik (38), a resident of Gayitrinagar, and Kumara Naik (39) of Nagasandra have been arrested on charges of throwing acid on Indira Bai, a woman conductor with BMTC and resident of Havanur Layout. Police said Indira is the sister of the accused Arun Naik’s wife. Both worked in the same depot and were on good terms. However, over the last few days, Indira started avoiding Naik and became friendly with another colleague. Angered by this, Arun decided to throw acid on her.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)