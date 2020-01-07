QBengaluru: Protests Erupt Over JNU Attack; Govt’s Rs 1,850 cr Aid
1. Attack on JNU Students Triggers Wave of Protests in Bengaluru
The attack on JNU students on Sunday has triggered a wave of protests among students in Bengaluru. A group of protesters gathered at Town Hall on Monday morning to voice their concern and anger over the incident, and police inaction. They demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of JNU.
Anirudh G, one of the protesters said that it was disturbing to see mobs gain entry into a campus. “What happened in JNU is the death of democracy. It should not be seen as an isolated incident,” he said.
Several student organisations have planned a massive protest outside the Town Hall. On Sunday night, students from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and National Law School of India University held a candlelight vigil.
2. Centre Hands Karnataka Rs 1,870 Crore for Flood Relief
Four days after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made an appeal during PM Modi’s visit to Tumakuru for immediate grant of flood relief, the Union government on Monday released the second instalment of Rs 1,870 crore for Karnataka.
The approval came after Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed relief and rehabilitation work in all flood-affected states and approved the fund release under the National Disaster Response Funds. The second tranche of relief comes four months after the Centre had handed Rs 1,200 crore from NDRF for the flood-ravaged state.
In its estimate sent to the Centre, Karnataka had listed damage worth Rs 35,160 crore. It shaved off the estimate by Rs 3,290 crore after the Centre objected to the inclusion of private buildings affected by the floods.
3. Two Killed as BMTC Bus With Failed Brakes Rams Into Eight Vehicles
After its brakes failed, a BMTC bus ploughed through eight vehicles, killing two men and injuring three others before ramming a Metro barricade and coming to a halt near Kottigepalya, Magadi Road, west Bengaluru, on Monday morning.
The bus dragged a car, an autorickshaw and six other vehicles for 200 metres down an inclined stretch. Bus driver Venkatesh, arrested and booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, said he had informed his depot manager that its brakes were weak and had to be fixed a fortnight earlier.
The bus, plying on route 245-M, was going from Vaddarahalli to Majestic when the accident occurred around 9.30am. Venkatesh averted a bigger tragedy by avoiding ramming a congregation of 500 devotees in front of Mutturayaswam
4. Sriramulu Lobbies for Karnataka Deputy CM post, BSY in a Quandary
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu’s visit to New Delhi on 3 January set off speculation that he was lobbying for the Deputy Chief Minister’s (DCM) post.
Since 12 of the rebels won the bye-elections held in December 2019, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been under pressure to create two more DCM posts and accommodate the MLA from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and another leader. BJP sources say that Sriramulu has been lobbying intensively for this fifth DCM post.
Sriramulu, who was Deputy Chief Minister for two days post the 2018 Assembly Elections, was overlooked when Yediyurappa returned as CM last year.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. KPL Betting Scam: One More Bookie Nabbed
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths probing the alleged international betting and spot-fixing scams in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) nabbed a bookie from Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.
“The bookie Jatin Sait, 32, who is one of the main accused in the scam, had fled to the Middle East after his name cropped up during the course of investigations,” said a senior police officer.
The CCB officials had got a Lookout Circular issued for him. “He was caught by the airport police soon after he landed from the Netherlands. We are still questioning him. He had obtained anticipatory bail while on the run,” the police said.
