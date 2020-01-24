QBengaluru: BJP Min Slams ‘Anti-Nationals’; Govt to Hire Doctors

After Honnalli legislator MP Renukacharya, Ballari City MLA Somashekara Reddy and deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, it appeared the turn of revenue minister R Ashoka to show the BJP in poor light with controversial and provocative comments against a minority community. This, despite a gag order issued by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Responding to questions on the Mangaluru International Airport bomb scare incident and how the main accused would have been treated had he been a Muslim, Ashoka on Thursday said “all anti-nationals must be shot dead”. Meanwhile, Renukacharya, also a political secretary to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, continued his tirade against Muslims, insisting the government will not extend any “special package” to the community.

Soon after garlanding the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Ashoka said: “All those who are singing the tune of Pakistan and indulging in anti-national activities, be they Hindu, Christian or Muslim, must be shot dead.”