QBengaluru: BJP Min Slams ‘Anti-Nationals’; Govt to Hire Doctors
1. Now, Ashoka Picks on Anti-Nationals, Insists They Should all be Shot Dead
After Honnalli legislator MP Renukacharya, Ballari City MLA Somashekara Reddy and deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, it appeared the turn of revenue minister R Ashoka to show the BJP in poor light with controversial and provocative comments against a minority community. This, despite a gag order issued by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
Responding to questions on the Mangaluru International Airport bomb scare incident and how the main accused would have been treated had he been a Muslim, Ashoka on Thursday said “all anti-nationals must be shot dead”. Meanwhile, Renukacharya, also a political secretary to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, continued his tirade against Muslims, insisting the government will not extend any “special package” to the community.
Soon after garlanding the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Ashoka said: “All those who are singing the tune of Pakistan and indulging in anti-national activities, be they Hindu, Christian or Muslim, must be shot dead.”
2. Govt to Recruit 3,500 Doctors to Fill Vacancies: Sriramulu
Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that the government will appoint 3,500 doctors to fill the vacancies across the state.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new district hospital on KRS Road in the city he said that the state cabinet has decided to recruit the doctors directly. All the 3,500 vacant posts will be filled in the next three months.
Explaining, Sriramulu said, "The doctors were appointed through Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), all these years. We have decided for direct recruitment due to the delay in KPSC process.”
The minister urged District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh to ensure quality treatment at government hospitals. The government is mulling over paying more salary to the doctors working at hill stations.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. A Bomb Fuelled By Grudge: Story Behind Mangaluru Airport IED Scare
The bomb he planted at Mangaluru’s International Airport was the result of a grudge he has been holding against airport authorities who denied him a job in 2018. From an engineering and management graduate with top multi-nationals in the resume, to becoming a terror suspect, Aditya Rao’s story has been fascinating even for the police questioning him.
Two days after planting an explosive device at Mangaluru airport, Rao surrendered before the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, 22 January. His interrogation that began at 9 pm the same night has now revealed the series of events that led to Rao placing the explosive device.
Read the full report here
4. Job Loss, Starvation: B'luru Migrants Struggle After Homes Razed
Having moved to the city two years ago for better prospects, Muhammad Hussain sits outside the skeletal remains of his one-room home in Bellandur, contemplating his future.
On 17 January, he along with several other migrant families living in Kariyammana Agrahara in the eastern Bengaluru, lost their homes to a surprise eviction drive purportedly targeted at weeding out Bangladeshis staying in the country illegally. The residents were given no notice of evacuation and were never informed that the private property on which their huts stood was to be cleared of its ‘encroachments.’
Initially angry at being homeless, Hussain is now in despair. While he can afford to place his wife and their child in another room nearby temporarily, the space is not big enough for all of them. Additionally, he’s also been fired from his job for not turning up for two days.
Read the full report here
5. Woman Insists on Safe Sex, Man Kills Her
A 42-year-old sex worker recently found dead at her west Bengaluru residence was allegedly murdered by a customer who refused to wear a condom. The woman had declined to return his money.
Police said the customer, Mukunda HH, 48, a security guard in a private firm and resident of Veerasandra near Electronics City, was arrested on Wednesday and has confessed to the crime.
The woman, who was separated from her husband and lived with her minor son in Gayathrinagar near Rajajinagar, met Mukunda in Majestic around 1pm on 11 January, when he was about to catch a bus to reach his village in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district.
She demanded Rs 2,500 for a sexual favour and finally settled for Rs 1,500. She took Rs 500 as advance and they took a bus to Rajajinagar and an auto to reach her residence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)