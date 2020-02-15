QBengaluru: Bidar Sedition Accused Finally Get Bail & More
1. Bidar Row: Headmistress, Parent Granted Bail in Sedition Case
The headmistress and parent who have been in judicial custody in Bidar since 30 January on charges of sedition were granted bail on Friday, 14 February, on surety of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
Advocate Keshavrao said that the ladies might be released from prison by Saturday evening after due procedure.
“We have to get the certified copy of the court order. Take it to the jurisdictional court, produce the surety and then obtain release. This might happen by Saturday evening,” he said.
After hearing arguments on 11 February, judge Managoli Premavathi had posted bail order in the case for Friday, at the Bidar District and Sessions court.
Fareeda Begum, headmistress of Shaheen Urdu Primary School and Najbunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services for over two weeks over a ‘seditious’ play criticising CAA-NRC.
Read the full report here.
2. Two Police Teams to Probe Ballari Crash
After facing flak for their inaction, Ballari police on Friday formed two teams to probe the accident involving a Mercedes car on National Highway 50 in the district’s Hospet taluk on Monday afternoon. One team’s task is to ascertain if Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka’s son Sharath was in the car.
Ballari superintendent of police CK Baba said one team had reached Bengaluru and was questioning those present in the car. “They may arrest Rahul, who was driving the car as per an FIR lodged by the police,’’ a source said.
Sources said the home department has asked the Ballari SP to go on leave for three days, but it could not be confirmed as Baba did not respond to TOI’s calls or messages.
3. Bidar Sedition: Karnataka HC Issues Notice in PIL Seeking Action Against Police for Questioning Minor Students
The Karnataka High Court today issued notice in the PIL filed seeking action against the police for illegally questioning minor students of Shaheen Education Society in Bidar over a play concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) staged last month (Nayana Jyothi Jhawar v. State of Karnataka).
However, the court has refused to pass interim orders, stating that the interrogation of students cannot be stopped altogether.
The Bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government to file its response in the matter by 19 February.
(Source: Bar and Bench)
4. Bilal Bagh Women Have Inspired me to Speak up: Naseer
Actor Naseeruddin Shah late on Friday made a surprise appearance at Bilal Bagh, Bengaluru’s Shaheen Bagh where women are on indefinite dharna against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He said women protesting in similar spaces across the country have given him the courage to speak up about all that’s wrong with the country.
Thousands of women thronged the shamiyana at the venue to catch a glimpse of Shah, who arrived around 9 pm. They applauded his remarks attacking critics of the anti-CAA protest. “These brave women are being asked by some that how can they come out on the streets. Have the men sent them to protest? Who gave them permission? And to them, I have only one thing to say: These brave women are awakened now and don’t need anyone’s approval,” Shah said to roaring applause from the allwoman gathering.
5. Biker, 21, Falls 40ft From Flyover
A 21-year-old youth was killed after a speeding MUV hit his bike on the Nelamangala elevated expressway, throwing him 40 feet down to the ground at Arishinakunte village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Friday morning.
Nelamangala traffic police said Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Hosur, Tamil Nadu and employee of an automobile showroom, was heading to his village, Amarapuram in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh when the accident took place around 11am. As the Toyota Innova hit him from the rear, Kumar lost control of his bike and was thrown away from it. He fell on the service road below and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was declared brought dead.
