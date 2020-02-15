QBengaluru: Bidar Sedition Accused Finally Get Bail & More

The headmistress and parent who have been in judicial custody in Bidar since 30 January on charges of sedition were granted bail on Friday, 14 February, on surety of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Advocate Keshavrao said that the ladies might be released from prison by Saturday evening after due procedure.

“We have to get the certified copy of the court order. Take it to the jurisdictional court, produce the surety and then obtain release. This might happen by Saturday evening,” he said.

After hearing arguments on 11 February, judge Managoli Premavathi had posted bail order in the case for Friday, at the Bidar District and Sessions court.

Fareeda Begum, headmistress of Shaheen Urdu Primary School and Najbunnisa, a single mother, have been in custody at the Bidar Central Prison and Correction Services for over two weeks over a ‘seditious’ play criticising CAA-NRC.

