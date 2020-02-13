QBengaluru: Bandh Unlikely to Disrupt Life; Haris Jr Gets Bail
1. Karnataka Bandh Call: Some Auto, Taxi Unions Lend Support
The state-wide bandh called by several Kannada organisations is likely to hit commuters who rely on cabs and autorickshaws to get to work as Ola and other aggregator services may be affected. Some drivers’ unions — both cabs and autos — are supporting the bandh, but public transport services in the city such as BMTC and Namma Metro said they would run on schedule.
Normal life is unlikely to be impacted as most offices and commercials establishments will also function as usual. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that no official holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. Some schools have asked parents to arrange transport by themselves. The organisations that have called for bandh are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state.
2. Mohammed Nalapad Gets Station Bail in Car Accident Case
Mohammed Nalapad Haris, the son of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris, who appeared before the Sadashiv Nagar traffic police on Wednesday for questioning, has denied the police’s charge that he was involved in the accident in which his Bentley knocked down an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, injuring four people. He claimed that he was not even in the car that rammed into the vehicles near Mekhri Circle on Sunday and denied the allegation that his aide Balakrishna, 27, had taken the fall for him.
He was granted station bail after receipt of bail bond. Nalapad, who is currently out on bail after he was charged with beating up a patron at a restaurant last year, said, “I am being framed so that my bail is cancelled. If the police have proof, let them show it. I will fight this case as much as I can. I am not the same Nalapad of the last incident.” He went on to add that he had been in a Lamborghini that was behind the Bentley. “The Bentley was being driven by Balu, who for long has been with me,” he said.
3. Twitter Blocks Karnataka BJP Account for Tweeting on People With 'Liberal Views'
Social media giant Twitter has blocked the Karnataka BJP's account for tweeting on people with "liberal views", the party said on Wednesday. "It is unfortunate that our handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about liberals," tweeted BJP.
BJP vowed that it will not step back in its efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain.
"A big thanks for your support and encouragement. Satymeva Jayate. Jai Hind," the political party said to its supporters. However, it did not specify for how long Twitter blocked its account but tweeted again on Wednesday after Monday.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Karnataka's New Urban Development Minister Announces Rs 200 Crore Flyover in Bengaluru
Byrathi Basavaraj, the MLA from the KR Puram constituency in Bengaluru has a big announcement for his constituents stuck in traffic jams, he plans to build a new flyover at a cost of Rs 200 crore. The announcement was made at a meeting in Palace grounds, following the portfolio allocations on 8 February.
The flyover will be between Indiranagar BDA complex to Medahalli, which is a village that comes after KR Puram, according to Asianet News. The distance between these two points is more than 12 kilometers, and is consistently choked with traffic at all hours of the day.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Anand Singh Gets Forest Ministry, Despite Facing 15 Cases
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s decision to appoint Anand Singh as the Forest minister on Tuesday has raised “conflict of interest” questions, especially since he has over a dozen cases pending against him, including serious offences under the Karnataka Forest Act.
According to his election affidavit that he filed for his December 2019 byelection, the Vijayanagar MLA has shown 15 cases pending against him. hese are offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to be read with violations of the Karnataka Forest Act.
This came on a day when Yediyurappa buckled under pressure and redistributed portfolios after some new ministers, including Singh, threw tantrums barely a day after they were given responsibilities. On Monday, when the ten newly-inducted ministers were given portfolios, Singh got the Food & Civil Supplies portfolio whereas B C Patil had Forest.
(Source: Deccan Herald)