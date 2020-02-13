QBengaluru: Bandh Unlikely to Disrupt Life; Haris Jr Gets Bail

Mohammed Nalapad Haris, the son of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris, who appeared before the Sadashiv Nagar traffic police on Wednesday for questioning, has denied the police’s charge that he was involved in the accident in which his Bentley knocked down an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, injuring four people. He claimed that he was not even in the car that rammed into the vehicles near Mekhri Circle on Sunday and denied the allegation that his aide Balakrishna, 27, had taken the fall for him.

He was granted station bail after receipt of bail bond. Nalapad, who is currently out on bail after he was charged with beating up a patron at a restaurant last year, said, “I am being framed so that my bail is cancelled. If the police have proof, let them show it. I will fight this case as much as I can. I am not the same Nalapad of the last incident.” He went on to add that he had been in a Lamborghini that was behind the Bentley. “The Bentley was being driven by Balu, who for long has been with me,” he said.